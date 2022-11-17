EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, stocks slide after budget proposal; other EM currencies weak

(Updates prices) By Devik Jain Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and stocks fell in volatile trading on Thursday amid jitters about the incoming government's spending cap plan, while worries about rising COVID-19 cases in China and a stronger dollar kept broader sentiment under pressure. After sliding as much as 2.3% against the dollar, the real was last down 0.2%, while the Bovespa stock index dropped 1.5% after the incoming Lula administration proposed guidelines for a constitutional amendment to exempt some 175 billion reais ($32.41 billion) from next year's budget to pay for social programs. "Market (participants) are worried that the Lula government will engage in various activities to breach the spending cap, which would lead to more fiscal expansion, potentially more inflation and mean that the Banco Central do Brasil would come under additional hiking pressure," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. While emerging market central banks started raising interest rates earlier than their developed peers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has consistently exceeded their target. Brazil and some central European banks are seen ending their tightening cycle soon. Brazil's government cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.1%, from an earlier forecast of 2.5%, due to a deterioration in the global economic outlook. Brazil's stock index and real have fallen 6.5% and 4.2% so far this month, plagued by concerns about President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fiscal spending plans, and uncertainty on his cabinet make-up. "My view on assets is that they should remain walking sideways until we get political developments on the fiscal front," said Felipe Camargo, senior Latam economist at Oxford Economics. "The global outlook is fairly challenging as well as we expect recessions in the U.S. and Europe... Any downside surprises from here will affect a fiscally distressed economy like Brazil more and more." Aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks this year has hit risk sentiment due to recession fears. The U.S. dollar rose 0.4% on Thursday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data on Wednesday dented hopes of tamer interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank. A fall in oil and copper prices also weighed on the commodity-linked regional currencies. Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso were down 0.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Chile's peso lost 1%. Investors await a reading on third-quarter economic activity, which is expected to show GDP growth slowed sharply to 0.2% from 5.4% last quarter on a year-on-year basis. In Argentina, the Senate passed President Alberto Fernandez's 2023 budget, which forecast economic growth of 2% and annual inflation of 60% next year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 941.99 -1.29 MSCI LatAm 2157.22 -2.04 Brazil Bovespa 108639.09 -1.46 Mexico IPC 51343.74 -0.39 Chile IPSA 5172.31 -1.11 Argentina MerVal 154788.16 0.441 Colombia COLCAP 1284.09 0.4 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4045 -0.02 Mexico peso 19.4084 -0.36 Chile peso 920.3 -1.02 Colombia peso 4994.38 -1.17 Peru sol 3.8097 0.66 Argentina peso (interbank) 162.7800 -0.19 Argentina peso (parallel) 303 1.65 (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Macfie)