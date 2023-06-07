EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips, stocks hit seven-month highs as inflation cools

* Brazilian inflation cools in May * Chile's copper exports rise in May * Turkey's lira slumps to record low (Updated at 3:48 p.m. ET/1948 GMT) By Amruta Khandekar and Sruthi Shankar June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped on Wednesday and stocks hit near seven-month highs after fresh signs of cooling inflation in the country, while the Mexican peso touched a fresh seven-year high. The real slipped 0.3% to 4.92 per dollar, having hit a three-week high earlier in the session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stocks index climbed 0.7% to its highest level since November 2022. Consumer prices in Brazil decelerated more than expected in May, government data showed, with 12-month inflation hitting its lowest level in more than two years and dropping below the 4% mark for the first time since late 2020. The figures are likely to add weight to calls by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government and business people for the central bank to lower its key interest rate from the current six-year high of 13.75%. "In our assessment, the improving inflation outlook, BRL strengthening, and stabilizing inflation expectations should support a monetary policy pivot in 2-3 months," noted Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos. Further supporting markets in resource-rich Latin America, commodity prices rose against a weakening dollar on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its interest rate hikes at a meeting next week. Oil prices rose almost 1%, while iron ore prices hovered near seven-week highs, also lifted by prospects of more stimulus for top steel producer China. The Mexican peso touched a fresh seven-year high of 17.31 per dollar, after having benefited this year from interest rate differential with the United States. Chile's peso, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, rose 0.6% after data showed the country's exports of the red metal rose 6.9% to $3.46 billion in May. Colombia's peso, which recently outpaced Mexico's peso to become the best performing Latin American currency this year, hit a near 10-month high before cutting some gains. The currency has risen in the past few days after a political scandal over President Gustavo Petro's election campaign finances threatened to derail the implementation of the leftist leader's social reform agenda. Among other big movers, Turkey's lira plunged 7.6% to a record low in its biggest daily selloff since a historic 2021 crash, a move traders said is a "strong signal" that Ankara is moving away from state controls toward a freely traded currency. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 994.63 0.62 MSCI LatAm 2394.09 0.51 Brazil Bovespa 115443.45 0.73 Mexico IPC 54321.53 -0.2 Chile IPSA 5700.02 -0.25 Argentina MerVal 382636.16 0.493 Colombia COLCAP 1198.33 0.38 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9242 -0.27 Mexico peso 17.3460 0.17 Chile peso 791 0.61 Colombia peso 4211.5 0.14 Peru sol 3.6502 0.33 Argentina peso (interbank) 243.5000 -0.10 (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Paul Simao and Aurora Ellis)