EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slightly higher after inflation data, Turkey's lira hits record low

* Brazilian CPI drops to more than a two-year low * Mexico's foreign minister resigns * Chile's copper exports rise in May * Turkey's lira slumps to record low By Amruta Khandekar June 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday, with the Brazilian real up marginally despite a drop in inflation, while Turkey's lira plunged to a record low as authorities appeared to loosen stabilizing measures for the currency. The real was up 0.1% against the dollar at 1411 GMT, hovering close to a three-week high even as data showed 12-month consumer inflation in Latin America's largest economy fell to its lowest level in more than two years in May. The data supported bets that the central bank would ease monetary policy. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for lower interest rates, though some analysts believe rate cuts are still not a near-term possibility. "With inflation set to resume to an upwards path over the second half of the year and wages rising rapidly, we continue to expect the first rate cut to come in November," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, Latin America economist at Capital Economics. The Mexican peso rose 0.3% and was back up at a seven-year high at 17.3229 against the dollar, having hit that level last month as well. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, one of the leading contenders to be the country's next president, said on Tuesday he will resign to focus on winning the ruling party's presidential nomination for the 2024 election. Chile's peso, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, rose 0.3% after data showed the country's exports of the red metal rose 6.9% to $3.46 billion in May. Colombia's peso, which recently outpaced Mexico's peso to become the best performing Latin American currency this year, continued its upward trajectory, rising 0.8% ahead of inflation figures due later on Wednesday. The currency has risen in the past few days on hopes that a political scandal over President Gustavo Petro's election campaign finances could derail the implementation of the leftist leader's social reform agenda. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira plunged 7% to a record low on Wednesday in its biggest daily selloff since a historic 2021 crash, a move traders said is a "strong signal" that Ankara is moving away from state controls toward a freely traded currency. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies was up 0.4%, hovering close to a nine-year high as the dollar retreated on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its interest rate hikes at a meeting next week. Latam stocks were at a one-year high, up 1.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1411 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 997.23 0.88 MSCI LatAm 2409.69 1.17 Brazil Bovespa 115896.77 1.12 Mexico IPC 54587.66 0.29 Chile IPSA 5729.04 0.26 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1196.07 0.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9098 0.12 Mexico peso 17.3230 0.30 Chile peso 793.1 0.34 Colombia peso 4183.82 0.81 Peru sol 3.6848 -0.61 Argentina peso 243.8000 -0.23 (interbank) Argentina peso 481 0.83 (parallel) (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Paul Simao)