EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real sinks 3%, other FX rally as dollar slides on US inflation data

By Susan Mathew Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dropped 3% on Thursday on fiscal worries, while other emerging market currencies rallied after data showed U.S. inflation cooled more than expected last month, raising bets for a tempered interest rate hike form the Federal Reserve. The dollar sank 1.5% following the data that showed U.S. consumer prices rose 7.7% in October, comfortably less than the 8% expected. Bets for a 50 basis point hike from the Fed jumped to 73%, calming investor nerves about a fifth 75 bp hike this year in December. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies, which had fallen as much as 0.4% during the day, made up the losses with China's yuan jumping 1%, South Africa's rand up 1.7% and Mexico's peso hitting an over 2-1/2 year high, up 0.8% at 19.41 per dollar. Eyes are now on Mexico's central bank which is seen hiking its key interest rate by 75 bps to a record 10% to tame surging inflation. In Peru, the rate was expected to rise by 25 bps to 7.25%. Peru's sol hit over seven-week highs ahead of the decision. The relief in markets comes after aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks hit risk sentiment on recession fears, as well as reducing the interest rate differential that raises the appeal of emerging market currencies. As Wall Street futures rallied, emerging market stocks cut a chunk of their session's losses, last trading down 0.7%. REAL TUMBLE Brazil's real plunged amid president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to seek a waiver to increase the government's spending cap. It was already raised last year to accommodate social welfare programs in the aftermath of the pandemic. "The main factor to monitor in the coming weeks is the size of the waiver. The key risk is that if the waiver for 2023 becomes too big, it could end up compromising fiscal sustainability for 2024 and beyond," said analysts at TS Lombard. "It is impossible to say precisely where the tolerance threshold is, but we think that if the waiver surpasses 200 billion reais, market perception could begin to change for the worse." Brazil's central bank flagging rate cuts from June 2023 also weighed on sentiment on a day data showed consumer prices, as measured by the benchmark IPCA index, rose 0.59% in October, above market forecasts. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 894.33 -0.67 MSCI LatAm 2203.88 -2.88 Brazil Bovespa 111339.25 -1.97 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5404.70 1.02 Argentina MerVal 146700.14 2.522 Colombia COLCAP 1237.85 -0.94 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3404 -2.98 Mexico peso 19.4210 0.75 Chile peso 895.4 1.12 Colombia peso 4802.99 1.85 Peru sol 3.8692 0.38 Argentina peso 160.3300 -0.19 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)