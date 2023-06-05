EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso lead Latam FX higher

* Latam FX up 0.5%, stocks gain 0.5% * Brazil's GDP to grow 1.68% in 2023 * Mexico's ruling party captures opposition's bastion By Siddarth S June 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged higher on Monday led by gains in the Brazilian real and Mexican peso, while oil prices rose and investors scaled back expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MSCI's Latam currencies index gained 0.5%, while the broader equities index rose 0.5%, at 1450 GMT. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.6% against the U.S. dollar and was at its nearly three-week high, as economists expect Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1.68% this year. "I do see Brazil has been like a year ahead of most countries in terms of the economic cycle," said Carlos de Sousa, EM Debt Portfolio Manager at Vontobel Asset Management AG. Last week, data showed Latam's largest economy rebounded more than expected in the first quarter of 2023. Mexico's peso and Columbian peso rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, against the greenback, tracking higher oil prices as both countries are major exporters of crude. Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July. Mexico's ruling party comfortably captured a major historic stronghold of the opposition in an election on Sunday, consolidating President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's hold on power ahead of the battle to succeed him next year. "The market looks at Mexican politics as being quite stable now. The main uncertainty is not about whether the current government remains in power, but about who will really be the person to replace," Carlos de Sousa said. "I think that would be key for a lot of Mexican asset prices, including the peso." Meanwhile, Mexico’s consumer confidence index was 44.4 in May, while its gross fixed investment rose 0.5 percent in March from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Monday. Chile's peso, the currency of the world's biggest copper exporter rose 0.2%. Copper prices came under pressure on Monday from worries about demand, particularly in top consumer China coupled with a stronger dollar. The dollar fell after it climbed higher earlier in the session after data showed that the U.S. services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, while investors pared back on bets of a Fed rate hike this month. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT: Stock Latest Daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 984.36 2.35 MSCI LatAm 2323.53 2.87 Brazil Bovespa 111978.72 -0.51 Mexico IPC 53350.90 0.22 Chile IPSA 5641.20 -0.26 Argentina MerVal 356261.72 0.942 Colombia COLCAP 1148.32 0.03 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9339 0.41 Mexico peso 17.4945 0.27 Chile peso 798 -0.08 Colombia peso 4320.34 0.65 Peru sol 3.6793 0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 242.5000 -0.68 Argentina peso (parallel) 485 1.03 (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)