EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX losses on fiscal concerns
* Brazilian govt confirms stimulus plans * Mexican inflation rises more than expected * Latam stocks lag EM peers (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses across LatinAmerican currencies on Tuesday on concerns overlower-than-expected inflation and stretched fiscal spending,while Chile's peso rose tracking higher copper prices. The real fell 0.2% as monthly inflation slowed inJanuary on a sharp fall in electricity prices, which led to somescaling back of near-term expectations for an interest ratehike. But the annual rate of inflation remained high and wellabove the central bank's year-end target, indicating that a ratehike at the bank's next meeting was possible. "The Brazilian central bank recently prepared the marketsfor an imminent rate hike. The only question is how quickly sucha step would be taken," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note. "Moreover, the question about additional fiscal policymeasures to support the stricken economy is likely to remain anissue. Against this background we see little scope for BRLappreciation for now, even if the central bank were to initiatea rate hike cycle soon." Approval of more local stimulus is also expected to increaseinflation and spur rate hikes. President Jair Bolsonaroconfirmed Latin America's largest economy was preparing a freshround of cash transfers to millions of vulnerable people. But investors were concerned that the increased spendingcould result in the government breaching its spending cap,pushing up market-based interest rates and pushing down thecurrency. The country had posted a record deficit in 2020 due to theCOVID-19 pandemic, and is struggling to rein in infections. Brazil stocks were flat, as was MSCI's index ofLatam stocks, as they continued to lag theiremerging market peers this year. Latam assets had lagged their broader peers in 2020 as well,owing to relatively higher COVID-19 spreads and concerns overeconomic health, given that several regional economies werefacing headwinds even before the outbreak. Chile's peso rose 0.2%, extending gains to a secondday as copper prices rose on expectations of increased demandthrough the release of more global stimulus. Chilean stocks extended gains to a fourth straightsession, hitting two-week highs. Mexico's peso edged higher after annual inflationrose faster than expected in January. The reading raisedexpectations that the country's central bank would hold rates atits meeting later in the week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1410.37 0.75 MSCI LatAm 2415.48 0.07 Brazil Bovespa 119666.95 -0.02 Mexico IPC 45017.84 1.86 Chile IPSA 4543.43 1.26 Argentina MerVal 52281.99 0.487 Colombia COLCAP 1381.01 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3828 -0.22 Mexico peso 20.1238 -0.11 Chile peso 734.8 -0.10 Colombia peso 3574.5 -0.15 Peru sol 3.6377 0.08 Argentina peso 88.2600 -0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by AndreaRicci)