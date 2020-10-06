EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads gains among Latam currencies, Mexican peso bucks rally

By Shreyashi Sanyal Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Tuesday, with Brazil leading the gains on improved global risk appetite after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after receiving COVID-19 treatment in a military hospital. The real gained 0.8% against the dollar, while Mexico's peso fell 0.1%, snapping a four-day winning streak. Currencies in Latin America started the week on a stronger footing following improving services sector data from Brazil and Mexico's unveiling of an almost $14 billion infrastructure investment plan. Analysts say the fourth quarter will be volatile for currencies in the region due to continued fears about Brazil's public finances and the impact of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election on Mexico. Brazil's real is among the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year, down nearly 30%, while the Mexican peso has fared somewhat better as its main trading partner, the United States, has shown signs of an economic rebound. The International Monetary Fund on Monday revised its 2020 economic outlook for Brazil higher, but warned that risks remain "exceptionally high and multifaceted" and government debt is on course to end the year at around 100% of gross domestic product. However, supporting sentiment in Brazil, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of the country's lower house of Congress, left a dinner with other officials on Monday promising to return to work together on the government's economic agenda. "They reinforced the need to comply with the spending cap and to accelerate the approval of reforms, in line with Guedes' wishes," emerging markets and FX strategists at Citigroup noted, though they added they remained skeptical of the positive outcomes and say public spending will surpass the limit in 2021. Amid doubts about Brazil's fiscal health, the new aid program proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro's government has been one of the most recent points of friction between Guedes and Congress. Most currencies in Latin America also benefited from a recent uptick in oil prices, which rose 2% on Tuesday, helping crude-exporter Colombia's currency add 0.4%. Stocks on Wall Street were trading mixed, while the dollar edged lower after Trump returned to the White House on Monday from a hospital outside Washington, while investors looked for signs that Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus. "Following the president's departure from hospital that seemed to happen more quickly than assumed, the market slowly seems to be sorting itself out," said Antje Praefcke, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank. "Of course the market is still keeping an eye on the president's health, but it can also focus on other issues now." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1102.55 1.02 MSCI LatAm 1884.37 1.44 Brazil Bovespa 96790.27 0.73 Mexico IPC 36830.83 0.25 Chile IPSA 3655.70 -0.55 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1171.58 0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5219 0.81 Mexico peso 21.4110 -0.13 Chile peso 796.2 0.15 Colombia peso 3815.25 0.33 Peru sol 3.5807 0.20 Argentina peso (interbank) 77.0000 0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 146 2.74 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)