EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real inches higher ahead of rate decision, Powell's testimony eyed

* Fed Chair Powell's testimony due 1400 GMT * Brazil expected to keep rates steady * Brazil senate committee approves new fiscal rules By Amruta Khandekar June 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real was up on Wednesday ahead of a policy decision where the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, while its regional peers were subdued as the dollar rose after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone on inflation. The real rose 0.1% in choppy trade at 1348 GMT, following two straight sessions of declines. The Brazilian central bank is expected to hold rates at 13.75% at its policy announcement later in the day, though there has been growing speculation about rate cuts as soon as August given falling inflation and pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government. "In our base case, rates are likely to start falling by August. Although we don't expect them (the Brazilian central bank) to cut rates tonight, there is likely to be some change in wording in terms of their guidance," said Wilson Ferrarezi, Latam economist at TS Lombard, who added that the central bank is likely to be less hawkish than before. In another development, Brazil's Senate economic affairs committee gave its approval on Wednesday to new fiscal rules proposed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, marking another step forward for the project deemed crucial in curbing uncontrolled growth of the public debt. The broader Latin American currencies index was flat, with the dollar steady as investors braced for the start of Fed Chair Powell's testimony before Congress due at 1400 GMT, where he was widely expected to maintain a hawkish approach on interest rates. In prepared remarks ahead of the testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell said the Fed's fight to lower inflation back to its 2% target "has a long way to go." "In terms of the Brazilian real, the impact (of Powell's remarks) is likely to be more limited than, for instance, the impact on the Mexican currency, which is much more exposed to the Fed statements," said Ferrarezi. The Mexican peso edged 0.2% higher, tracking an uptick in crude prices. Mexican private spending rose 2.2% during the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period, data showed. Meanwhile, the Peruvian sol, the currency of a leading copper exporter, slipped 0.3% as disappointment over the lack of major policy stimulus from top consumer China weighed on prices of the red metal. Markets in Chile were closed for a holiday. The Colombian peso fell 0.4% against the dollar. A labor reform pushed by Colombia's government was shelved on Tuesday after committee legislators in Congress' lower house failed to reach a quorum in a scheduled first debate, dealing a major setback to leftist President Gustavo Petro. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1348 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1003.65 -0.95 MSCI LatAm 2478.21 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa 119676.32 0.05 Mexico IPC 0.00 0 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1163.67 0.22 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7863 0.16 Mexico peso 17.1848 0.11 Colombia peso 4141.68 0.16 Peru sol 3.6294 -0.24 Argentina peso 251.9000 -0.97 (interbank) Argentina peso 487 0.00 (parallel) (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Jonathan Oatis)