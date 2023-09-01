EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real rises after strong GDP, Mexican peso extends decline

* Brazil GDP beats forecasts on strong consumption, oil and mining * Peru's annual inflation hits lowest in nearly two years * Chile's economic activity rises for first time in 6 months * Dollar posts minor gains after mixed US jobs report (Updated at 1930 GMT) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Friday as Latin America's largest economy grew far more than expected in the second quarter, while Mexico's peso continued to take a hit on plans to reduce its currency hedging program. The real climbed 0.3% after data showed Brazil's economy expanded by 0.9% as robust household demand and strong oil and mining output boosted activity amid the fading effect of a bumper harvest. The data was a welcome surprise for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is betting on economic expansion to help pay for more generous social programs under new fiscal rules, with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad expecting economic growth to stand at around 3% this year. "We are confident that Brazil is going to continue with its positive GDP and probably higher than what markets are pricing in," said Eduardo Moutinho, market analyst at Ebury, betting on a strong labor market and service sector performance. Meanwhile, Brazil's monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo noted that an improvement in fiscal situation is "relevant" for bringing inflation expectations closer to target. Top exporter Colombia's peso gained over 1%, helped by strong crude oil prices. A Reuters survey showed Colombia's inflation will have continued its downward trajectory in August on a stronger currency, but not enough to induce rate cuts in September. Capping gains in the region, the dollar edged higher after the U.S. jobs report showed a still-strong labor market, despite some signs of deterioration. Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 1.8% in July year-on-year, sharply above expectations of a 0.9% increase. Also helped by higher copper prices, top producer Chile's peso gained 0.1%, but off the day's high. All eyes will be on the country's central bank decision next week after having kicked off its policy easing cycle in July with a 100-basis-point cut. Meanwhile, Peru's annual inflation slowed further in August - with the key index based on the metropolitan region of Lima reaching its lowest in almost two years - despite higher-than-expected monthly consumer prices growth. Ebury's Moutinho expects Peru to follow Chile and Brazil and kick off its policy easing soon. Peru's sol was down 0.3%. The Mexican peso remained under pressure, down 0.3%, after the Foreign Exchange Commission on Thursday announced the reduction of its exchange hedging program. Meanwhile, data showed Mexico in July brought in a little over $5.65 billion in remittances, one of its main sources of foreign currency and a pillar of household spending, edging near the monthly record of close to $5.70 billion it hit in May. The MSCI indexes for both Latam currencies and stocks were poised for weekly losses. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 985.16 0.49 MSCI LatAm 2381.80 0.94 Brazil Bovespa 117736.72 1.72 Mexico IPC 53094.46 0.14 Chile IPSA 5988.32 -0.35 Argentina MerVal 637563.90 -2.454 Colombia COLCAP 1079.76 0.34 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9357 0.32 Mexico peso 17.0783 -0.30 Chile peso 850 0.07 Colombia peso 4041.5 1.14 Peru sol 3.6893 -0.30 Argentina peso (interbank) 350.0500 -0.01 Argentina peso (parallel) 725 1.38 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)