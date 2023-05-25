EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads decline in Latam FX after inflation data

* Brazil inflation hits 2-1/2 year low * South Africa hikes rates, rand at record low * Turkey central bank holds interest rates * Latam FX down 1%, stocks off 0.3% (Updates prices throughout; adds analyst comment, other details) By Amruta Khandekar, Siddarth S and Ankika Biswas May 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were knocked down by a drop in the Brazilian real on Thursday, against a firm dollar, as inflation data exerted more pressure on the country's central bank to lower interest rates. The real slid 1.7% to a three-week low after data showed that price pressures continued to slow down in early May, in a move that surprised markets. "Inflation in Brazil has come down pretty quickly. Underlying inflation may not be as low, but it's still come down quicker than in most countries and the policy rate is still among the highest of the major emerging markets," said Kieran Curtis, head of emerging market local currency debt at Abrdn. Meanwhile, Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto expects to serve his full term in office, scheduled to end in 2024, as he faces some government criticism over his management of the country's monetary policy. Chile's peso hit a fresh one-month low, down 0.3% and slipping for the third straight session, despite higher copper prices. On the other hand, oil exporter Mexico's peso was down 0.4%, tracking a steep fall in crude prices. Mexico posted a $2.965 billion trade deficit in April when adjusted for seasonal swings, the central American country's national statistics agency said on Thursday. MSCI's Latin American currencies index shed 1%, with the dollar touching a fresh two-month high after data signaled a resilient U.S. economy even in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle. Latam stocks slipped 0.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa index climbing 1.2% and limiting declines in the broader index. A Moody's report noted that emerging economies will continue to suffer from the spillover of economic problems in the United States, which are restricting their market access and pushing up financing costs. However, U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Thursday appeared to be nearing a deal to cut spending and raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with little time to spare to head off a default risk. Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate at 8.5% as expected, holding steady for a third straight month, despite a market rout after the first round of elections which indicated President Tayyip Erdogan was poised to win a runoff. "Hopes of an opposition victory and a return to orthodox policymaking have all but evaporated, and the threat of a severe economic and financial crisis looms large," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note. The South African rand went into a surprise free fall as the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 8.25%, as it strives to stem sticky food inflation and prop up a bruised currency. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 962.71 -0.84 MSCI LatAm 2260.35 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa 110097.88 1.19 Mexico IPC 53825.65 0.81 Chile IPSA 5634.35 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 341669.30 0.259 Colombia COLCAP 1098.24 -1.12 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0382 -1.69 Mexico peso 17.8584 -0.36 Chile peso 809.2 -0.28 Colombia peso 4487.5 -0.78 Peru sol 3.683 -0.49 Argentina peso (interbank) 235.7000 -0.32 Argentina peso (parallel) 488 0.82 (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Siddarth S and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Aurora Ellis)