EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads gains among Latam peers

* Brazil's inflation surge spurs tightening bets * Mexican government to unveil stimulus next week * Colombian peso extends losses to eight straight session * Peru declares emergency at Las Bambas copper mine (Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rallied on Wednesday after a high inflation reading lifted bets of more policy tightening, while Peru's sol hit near three-month lows amid more trouble around protests in copper mines and a strong dollar. Despite the dollar scaling five-year highs, the real firmed 0.5% to 4.96. Data showed Brazil's inflation rose less than forecast in the month to mid-April, but still marked the strongest price surge for the period in 27 years. "The jump in Brazilian inflation ... alongside the recent fall in the real, means (the central bank) will almost certainly raise the Selic rate by another 100 basis points to 12.75% when it meets next week," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. The reading also pointed to a rise in food prices, a factor that many analysts worry could trigger social unrest. In the world's second biggest copper producer Peru, a state of emergency was declared near MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine, where production has been halted for a week due to indigenous communities camped inside. Just last week a similar measure was taken near Southern Copper Corp's Cuajone mine in Peru, as indigenous communities complain that the mineral wealth has not trickled down to their communities despite high international prices. Peru's sol was flat to lower, last trading at 3.826 to the dollar. Meanwhile, as prices of copper bounced on hopes that China will unleash a wave of metal-intensive infrastructure spending to counter the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, top producer of the red metal, Chile, saw its currency rise 0.2%. The Colombian peso extended losses to an eighth straight session. Ahead of presidential elections in Colombia next month, the Liberal Party, threw its weight behind center-right presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez. Party alliances could help push candidates over the line in the May 29 contest and are likely to affect the eventual winner's ability to push through legislation when their term starts in August. Mexico's peso rose 0.2%, making back a sliver of Tuesday's 1% slide. Mexico's government on May 4 will unveil a plan agreed with business groups to level prices nationwide for staples such as corn, beans, rice and milk in an effort to beat down inflation, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1044.49 -0.47 MSCI LatAm 2344.11 1.06 Brazil Bovespa 109560.27 1.25 Mexico IPC 52392.48 -0.23 Chile IPSA 4779.02 1.65 Argentina MerVal 90409.44 0.932 Colombia COLCAP 1590.18 0.94 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9605 0.57 Mexico peso 20.3909 0.16 Chile peso 846.7 -0.04 Colombia peso 3947.95 -0.26 Peru sol 3.826 -0.08 Argentina peso 115.0300 -0.16 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Sandra Maler)