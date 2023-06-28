EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls to two-week lows, leads declines among Latam FX

* Brazil's bank lending delinquency reaches highest level in May over 5 years * Chile assumes temporary presidency of Pacific Alliance * BTG's Esteves sees potential faster pace in Brazil rate cuts * Ghana agrees restructuring deal with banks on some domestic debt (Updated at 1845 GMT) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell to a two-week low on Wednesday against a firm dollar as bets grew that its central bank will soon cut interest rates, while a broader gauge for Latin American stocks extended declines to the fifth straight day. The real fell 0.6% against the greenback, while the U.S. currency strengthened on signs of resilience in its economy, and as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish tone. Powell reiterated in an European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, that most policymakers still see two rate hikes this year and did not rule out more at the U.S. central bank's next meeting. In Brazil, minutes released on Tuesday of the central bank's last policy meeting signaled that a majority of policymakers see a possibility of a "parsimonious" rate cut at its August meeting. "It seems that following a no-hike from the last central bank meeting in June, today's hawkish tone from central bankers meeting in Portugal is scaring away Latam investors," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. Most traders are betting on a 25 basis point cut. Brazil's central bank is well on track to cut rates in August, BTG Pactual Chairman Andre Esteves said, noting that monetary easing could be faster than markets expect. Sao Paulo stocks eased 0.4%, while the MSCI's index for Latam equities fell 1.0% to a two-week low. Brazil's miner Vale shed 2.6%, while banks such as Itau Unibanco, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil SA fell between 0.7% and 1.5%. Central bank data showed Brazil's delinquency rate reached its highest in over five years in May, along with a rise in average consumer interest rates, as credit conditions deteriorated. Bleak economic data from major trading partner, China, also weighed on trading sentiment on Wednesday. Top copper producer Chile's peso fell 0.3%, tracking lower prices of the red metal on worries about Chinese demand, while oil exporter Mexico's peso slipped 0.1%. Chile temporarily took over leadership of Latin America's Pacific Alliance after Mexico refused to hand over the rotating presidency of the trade bloc to Peru. Colombia's peso gained 0.8%, outpacing regional peers. Elsewhere, Russia's rouble weakened past 86 against the dollar, losing support from month-end tax payments and with investors keenly watching for the consequences of an aborted weekend mutiny by heavily armed mercenaries. Ghana has reached an agreement with banks to restructure 15 billion Ghana cedi ($1.36 billion) of locally issued U.S. dollar bonds and cocoa bills, three sources close to the negotiations have told Reuters. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 993.11 -0.19 MSCI LatAm 2425.73 -0.96 Brazil Bovespa 117067.84 -0.39 Mexico IPC 53510.27 -0.77 Chile IPSA 5650.51 -0.15 Argentina MerVal 412948.38 -0.823 Colombia COLCAP 1128.81 -0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8377 -0.84 Mexico peso 17.0590 0.12 Chile peso 800.1 -0.27 Colombia peso 4121.63 1.38 Peru sol 3.6301 -0.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 255.8500 -0.23 Argentina peso (parallel) 491 1.02 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)