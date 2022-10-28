EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real dips ahead of election runoff; Colombian rate hiked

* Colombia central bank raises interest rate by 100 bps * Lula maintains election lead over Bolsonaro -opinion polls * Russian central bank holds rate at 7.5% (Adds market analyst comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dipped on Friday days before a presidential election runoff on Sunday, while Colombia's peso slipped ahead of what is likely to be the penultimate increase in interest rates by its central bank. Brazil's real dipped 0.2%, set for weekly losses of nearly 3%. Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains the lead over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, according to two opinion polls on Thursday that showed the race is roughly stable. "Regardless of which candidate wins, we think there will be upward pressure on fiscal budgets, but not enough to cause a crisis of confidence in the Brazilian economy as a whole," said Jared Lou, portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management. "If Lula is victorious and we see continued weakness in the global economy, which will ultimately impact on Brazil, we do see some risk of fiscal slippage." Colombia's peso lost 0.7% ahead of the central bank board's rate announcement on Friday. It raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11%, in line with expectations and in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation. Analysts at Credit Suisse said the likelihood of another hike in the December meeting has increased notably. Chile's peso lost 0.2% following a statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country's economic output is likely to shrink 1.3% in 2023, before returning to an estimated potential annual growth rate of 2.5% over the medium term. All eyes are now the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday when a 75 basis points hike - the fourth of that magnitude this year - is expected. Risk assets have taken a hit this year, with MSCI's index of emerging market currencies on course for its worst year on record as aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks sapped risk appetite on recession worries. Among other notable movers on Friday, South Africa's rand fell 0.7% despite a narrowing in budget deficit year-on-year. Russia's rouble was last at 61.52 in Moscow trading after the central bank held the rate at 7.5% as expected, cautioning that expectations of price rises had grown and that Russia's partial mobilization for its war on Ukraine could stoke longer term inflation due to a shrinking labor force. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 845.57 -1.62 MSCI LatAm 2203.68 -0.61 Brazil Bovespa 114020.00 -0.54 Mexico IPC 49011.39 0.24 Chile IPSA 5194.75 0.14 Argentina MerVal 147705.75 -0.273 Colombia COLCAP 1217.92 0.51 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3144 -0.24 Mexico peso 19.8049 0.10 Chile peso 945.7 -0.19 Colombia peso 4822.08 -0.73 Peru sol 3.9625 0.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 156.0000 -0.19 Argentina peso (parallel) 288 1.04 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean and Grant McCool)