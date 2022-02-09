Emergent Health Appoints Former Vice-President and Director of Enzolytics, James Zimbler as Chief Executive Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp., (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces the appointment of James Zimbler as Chief Executive Officer to replace Frank Magliochetti.

From November 2017, Mr. Zimbler has served in various roles at Cannagistics, Inc. ("CNGT"), a developer of an extensive portfolio of consumer products, which include FDA cleared, patented, patent pending diverse product lines, that capitalize on disruptive delivery systems in the areas of pain relief, pharmaceuticals, skincare, nutraceuticals and agricultural/veterinary products responsible for strategic decision making, capital expenditure planning and staffing matters. From March 2017 until June 2019, Mr. Zimbler served as a Vice-President and Director of Enzolytics, Inc. ("ENZC"), a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. He is also a founder and developer of Availa Bio, Inc., a developer of regenerative medicine health hand wellness products and cosmetics and anti-aging products, including the Dr. Denese Brand, sold on QVC.

In December 2016 he founded Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., a consulting firm providing advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions for corporations including the Company, where he has served as President since its formation.

Mr. Magliochetti's resignation was due to other business interests which are a priority at this time. Mr. Magliochetti shall remain a Consultant to Emergent.

James Zimbler, newly appointed CEO of Emergent, stated, "I regret that I will not have had my much-anticipated chance to work with the recently-passed Dr. John Cappello. However, a new opportunity has been placed before me: carry on his passion for, and commitment to, EMGE's mission. And I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the Emergent Health team into the future, as we implement the plans for expanding our current footprint in the nutritional supplement marketplace, as well as for our recently-acquired Pharmazu's becoming a force in the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses." Mr. Zimbler continued, "I am confident that the combination of my experience in the bio-wellness and pet bio-wellness industries and the existing EMGE/Pharmazu team will bring positive results for our shareholders, in the near term. Everything we do will be designed to increase sales, marketing and distribution channels for our products, both human and pet, whether online or through traditional brick and mortar opportunities."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. (www.emergenthealthcorp.com) develops and sells regenerative medicine, neutraceuticals, and phytonutritionals. Its products comprise Vita-Stim, a nutrient that enhances the immune system, nourishes stem cells, and maintains health; Neuvitale, which nourishes stem cells and acts as a methyl donor to protect DNA; Hungarest, a diet aid that controls appetite in the brain and stomach; EmergentO2, water oxygenator, which increases oxygen in the blood stream; and products for reducing facial wrinkles. The company distributes its products through health food stores, pharmacies, online and various other retail outlets throughout the United States and internationally. PharmaZu Inc., its newly acquired subsidiary is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James Zimbler, CEO

info@emergenthealthcorp.com

631-806-1420

