Emergency workers in hospital after police van and ambulance crash in Reading

The scene of the crash (Google Maps)

Two police officers and a paramedic were taken to hospital after an ambulance car and a police van crashed in Reading on Monday evening.

The collision took place taken place at a four-way junction between Pell Street, Southampton Street and Crown Street, around 6.30pm.

Photos from the scene showed both vehicles crumpled wrecks, with the police van flipped on its roof.

Both marked emergency vehicles were travelling on blue lights when the crash happened, Thames Valley Police (TVP) confirmed.

“The driver and passenger in the police vehicle and the driver of the ambulance sustained minor injuries and were all taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for treatment, where they remain at this time,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.

The three streets connected by the junction were shut following the crash, but later reopened.

Photos taken on Monday evening showed the junction taped off, and dozens of officers at the scene.

TVP is investigating the crash, and has urged anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant Chris Howlett, of TVP’s Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43230351708.

“I would also urge anybody who may have dash-cam, CCTV or camera footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to please submit this to the force via a dedicated portal for this investigation.

“Three people sustained minor injuries in this collision and the road has now reopened.”