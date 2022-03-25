‘Emergency situation’ shuts down I-277 around uptown Charlotte, police say

An “emergency situation” has forced the closure of Interstate 277 in both directions Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet.

Officers are trying to de-escalate the situation on a bridge that passes over the loop around uptown.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

The highway is closed in both directions near North Davidson Street, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The interstate closed at 7:45 a.m. and is expected to reopen at 9:45 a.m., DOT officials said in a traffic alert.

DOT officials said the interstate closed “due to a police situation,” but did not elaborate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates