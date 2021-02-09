BLUE LIGHT EMERGENCY SERVICES USING TEST AND VACCINE PASSPORT

THE INTERNATIONALY USED V-HEALTH PASSPORT IS GIVING COMFORT TO THOSE WISHING TO SHARE THEIR COVID-19 STATUS IN A FAST AND SECURE WAY

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / V-Health Passport™, the product of British technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE), was a world first in April 2020. Today, it remains the only solution that combines test and vaccination solutions with other needs such as event and travel ticketing.

The product has been used across the world in education, the workplace, leisure centres, air travel, maritime, construction and more. The technology is now also being adopted by some of Britain's blue light emergency services who were seeking a solution that can both store and display results in one place and track their staff's contact with others.

There are many reports of Covid-19 test and vaccine certificates being counterfeited. VSTE CEO Louis-James Davis warns of the very real and serious threats from the use of health passports that are based on unsafe QR and barcode technology. These risks range from social distancing breaches when scanning someone's code to potential data breaches from using unsecure legacy code scanning technology.

On 3 February 2021, VSTE visited blue light company First 4 Care in Mansfield to receive feedback on their implementation of the V-Health Passport™. First 4 Care upload and manage their team members' Covid-19 test and vaccination results as part of a twice weekly testing cycle. Each day, they scan on-duty staff to form a ‘true contact' using V-Health Passport's contact tracing system to reveal their current health passport status.

Jonathan Lightbody, Managing Director of First 4 Care, said:

"Using V-Health Passport™ has added reassurance. We've been testing our team twice a week for a few weeks now, and that helps them feel reassured too. Now they have confidence as they have been tested. Before, when they didn't evidence it, we couldn't evidence it either. Now we can evidence our team has had a test, or the vaccine, and the reassurance that gives the whole team is quite remarkable."

V-Health Passport™ is up to ten seconds faster to scan than any other code scanner. It can also be scanned beyond the safe social distancing of two metres, whereas legacy barcodes and QR codes need to be scanned within a distance of a few inches

V-Health Passport™ is a test and vaccine agnostic platform working with all Covid-19 testing and vaccine protocols. V-Health Passport™ is also the most secure technology of its class in the world due to its use of VCode. This works on a closed loop system with end-to-end encryption and supports over 300 million unique code for each person on the planet. VCode technology delivers information using a mixture of geo location, time, date and other parameters, making it impossible to hack.

Another downfall of using QR codes for this type of passport solution is that a user might have to carry hundreds of different codes for the same identity use case. Companies that wish to add any form of extra security to the QR code would also have to offer their own app to scan the code, which could lead to a consumer having to manage 10s or even 100s of separate apps due to QR code technology being open source.

Commenting on the use of the V-Health Passport™ with blue light services, VSTE CEO LouisJames Davis said:

"I am extremely proud to have developed a technology that is being used in such a positive way. The technology has not only helped First 4 Care's team feel safe, but it has helped improve their mental health. It has achieved this by lowering their stress and anxiety levels through the knowledge that everyone they come into contact with is in a fully documented weekly testing and vaccination regime. All team members can present their health status via the V-Health Passport with ease."

The V-Health Passport™ technology has a complete audit trail of a person's Covid-19 tests, their vaccination records and the clinics where those tests or vaccinations were conducted. This information is protected under the ‘Self Sovereign Identity' GDPR-compliant data framework, allowing only the person concerned to view their personal information, with officials only able to see a current and valid Covid-19 test or vaccination status in their own app.

A spokesperson for First 4 Care said:

"This technology solution certainly gives me peace of mind. I have spent many months away, not seeing my family and protecting my loved ones. This type of technology in my opinion is the only way we are going to beat the virus. It can be scanned through glass and at a distance. It is just amazing."

The alarming increase and black-market trade of easy to fake Covid-19 test and vaccination cards and certificates also poses a very real threat and risk to public safety.

Louis-James Davis added that both barcodes and QR codes - which represent first and second generation legacy technology - are unsecure and vulnerable to hacking:

"QR codes were originally developed as a scanning technology for close-proximity car parts tracking, a world away from identity and banking use cases, and today's needs for digital health passports. They were then used to skip the input of websites in marketing and promotional purposes. QR codes were never designed with security or privacy in mind. They are simply not fit for such a purpose and should not be used at all in any form for delivery of sensitive information, travel or event tickets, or health passports."

V-Health Passport™ is making a significant contribution to the safety, mobility and return to work of the UK economy, helping businesses and employers return their staff to offices, factories and warehouses.

VSTE is working with the UK government and foreign governments to use its technology. The company is active in multiple industries and sectors including the maritime and aviation industries, construction and major infrastructure projects, as well as major national and international sporting events. V-Health Passport™ is also being used by private Covid-19 testing clinics, manufacturers and practices.

V-Health Passport™ is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching for 'VPassport' and downloading to your device.

