Qantas flight lands at Sydney airport after issuing distress signal

By Kirsty Needham and Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Qantas flight from New Zealand landed at Sydney airport on Wednesday, according to tracking service Flightradar24, after it had earlier issued a distress signal, authorities said.

A New South Wales state ambulance spokesperson told Reuters it was on standby at the airport after the flight had issued a distress signal.

An airport spokeswoman said the QF144 flight, a Boeing 737-838 from Auckland, had issued a mayday alert and 12 fire trucks were on standby as a precaution before the plane was due to land.

