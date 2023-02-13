Bushfires flare out of control in south-west Queensland as residents urged to flee

Natasha May and AAP
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP</span>
Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP

Communities in south-west Queensland have been evacuated and homes hit by fast-moving bushfires, as residents of Myall Park and Hookswood near the town of Miles were urged to leave immediately.

The warning to people between Leichhardt Highway, Gearys Road, Greens Road and Ryalls Road was issued at 4.20pm.

“A fast-moving fire is travelling from Warramoo Road and is expected to impact Ryalls Road overnight,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said on Monday afternoon.

Related: Vast fires razed Canberra’s suburbs 20 years ago – and changed bushfire science for ever | Andrew Gissing for the Conversation

“This fire may pose a threat to lives. Major roads in the area may be impacted.”

The fires flared out of control on Monday as firefighters faced challenging conditions.

Crews were fighting several fires in the region, with two additional warnings for blazes burning in hot conditions on the Western Downs.

A prepare-to-leave alert was issued for a fast-moving fire travelling from the Nudley State Forest towards Burra Burri Creek Road and Davis Road, near Jandowae.

There was also a watch and act alert in place for Montrose and Wieambilla, near Tara.

“Multiple fires are burning between South Road, Chinchilla Tara Road, Church Road, Weranga North Road and the intersection of Clynes Road and Kogan Condamine Road,” the QFES alert said.

“If you have left the area, it is still not safe to return,” the alert at 5pm on Monday said.

No fatalities or significant injuries have been reported but firefighters said a number of people had been treated for smoke inhalation or heat exhaustion.

“Unfortunately, we are expecting another warm day – not as warm and not as challenging as yesterday, but still a very difficult day – so the conditions will probably worsen through the day as the heat of the day comes on,” QFES state operations co-ordinator James Haig told the ABC.

The Myall Creek fire has burnt through about 2,300 hectares and continues to pose a threat, travelling between Myall Park Road and the Leichhardt Highway towards Warramoo Road and Old Forrest Road.

Firefighters were working to contain the fire on Monday afternoon but major roads in the area have been impacted.

The fire at Tara is about 840ha in size and continued to burn between South Road, Chinchilla Tara Road, Wieambilla Road, Church Road and Weranga North Road.

Water-bombing aircraft, two air support crews and dozens of ground crews remained on alert for the blazes.

Queensland sweltered through its hottest day in almost two years on Sunday, with 40-plus degrees temperatures in various parts of the state.

James Haig, the state operations coordinator at Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, told ABC News that firefighters faced very difficult conditions due to a combination of high temperatures, dry air, low humidity and wind, which made controlling the fire difficult.

“The main area of concern is in the Western Downs, Darling Downs and then down into the south-east corner, but also as far north as Gympie and heading into the Wide Bay-Burnett and across,” Haig said earlier on Monday. “It’s a fair quarter of the south-east Queensland area and the associated inland.”

Livio Regano of the Bureau of Meteorology Queensland said the heatwave conditions in Queensland, which exacerbated bushfires over the weekend, remained a problem.

Haig asked the public to be “extremely” careful not to start any new fires. One fire was started in a fuel drum on Sunday and another, near Beaudesert, from a mower hitting some rocks.

“It’s that dry in some places and there’s a lot of dead grass around that [a fire] took hold very quickly, and we had about 20 trucks on that one to keep it relatively small,” Haig said. “But just the same it indicates how quickly and how easily these fires can start.”

Regano said relief for the bushfire-affected towns was expected from Tuesday, when storms in the afternoon would ease the fire burden if widespread enough.

Monday was expected to be the last day of Queensland’s heatwave, Regano said, as the north winds drawing hot tropical air from the equatorial regions would be replaced in the coming days by a cooler south-easterly wind, which would “kill the heatwave warning”.

On Wednesday the cooler change would start moving north and reach central Queenstown around midweek, possibly Thursday, Regano said.

Latest Stories

  • Environment Canada issues warnings over wind, snowfall for several B.C. regions

    A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is expected to bring strong winds to some parts of B.C., and heavy snowfall for other regions Sunday evening into Monday, according to a series of warnings issued by Environment Canada. On Sunday, the forecaster issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. It said northwest winds capable of causing damage will gust up 90 km/h before easing Monday night. Environment Canada also issued specia

  • An anonymous donor reportedly walked into the Turkish Embassy in the US and gave $30 million to aid victims of the devastating earthquake

    A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.

  • Winter storm threatens parts of Atlantic Canada with 30+ cm of snow

    A potent low-pressure system teetering offshore is lining up parts of Atlantic Canada for significant snowfall this week.

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many inte

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • First Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Today

    WeatherFirst Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Today

  • 'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

    When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count." The deer population has exploded in the southwestern Nova Scotia town. Officials are now looking to get concrete numbers

  • Seven-month old baby rescued from under Turkey rubble after 140 hours

    Rescuers on Sunday pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated huge areas of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 28,000 people.

  • New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods

    Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.

  • Watch: New Zealand's North Island braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

    High winds and rain in Northland, New Zealand, as Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to envelop the upper half of the North Island over a 48-hour period from Sunday evening, two weeks after parts of the same region experienced devastating flooding.View on euronews

  • Winter storm to bring snow across Plains, Midwest as ice, freezing rain hit Southeast

    A moderate winter storm is expected to spread heavy snow across the Plains and into the Upper Midwest by Thursday, meteorologists say.

  • Trapped teen rescued six days after quake in Turkey

    STORY: The quake and major aftershocks early last Monday flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 33,000 people in the two countries.Video released by the Turkish energy ministry shows miners taking 17-year-old Asya Nur Oksuz out from under the rubble and carrying her on a stretcher away from the area.

  • Canada, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of deep ocean on West Coast

    The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday. The proposed Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) covers a 133,000-square-kilometre swath of open ocean 150 kilometres off the island’s west coast. The area harbours a unique concentration of hydrothermal vents, underwater sea mountains and rich deep-sea biodiversity hot spots found nowhere else in

  • American cacti are rapidly colonizing the slopes of the Swiss Alps as snow disappears, says report

    The invasive cacti, which normally like hot, dry climates, have started to spread into the Swiss Alps as the snow melts away, The Guardian reports

  • Cyclone Gabrielle lashes Auckland, homes evacuated, flights disrupted, power cut

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Residents in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland and the surrounding area are being told to brace for more heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds, and some homes are being evacuated, as Cyclone Gabrielle nears the country's coast. Gabrielle, is currently sitting 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Auckland and is forecast to move close to the east coast over the next 24 hours. "We expect the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle to get, unfortunately, worse before they get better," said Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller Auckland Emergency Management on Monday.

  • From rain to snow, severe weather expected throughout the US this week

    More than 40 million Americans are at risk of experiencing storms this week, as a severe weather outbreak is possible in various parts of the U.S. The mid-week weather outbreaks could bring damaging winds and tornadoes to people living in the Gulf to the Great Lakes and heavy snow to those in the Pacific Northwest. Rain and snow will push into Portland and Seattle on Monday, as well as New Mexico and Arizona, which could be welcome news for people in town attending Sunday's Super Bowl in Arizona, as they will likely bypass the severe weather conditions.