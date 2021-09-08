Emergency services busy over long weekend

It was a busy week for emergency services, responding to a number of motor vehicle collisions as well as a vegetation fire

Members of the Drumheller Fire Department responded to a three vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 1 outside the Drumheller Valley Secondary School. The call came in at around 11 a.m. of a multi-vehicle collision which was blocking traffic on 17 Street East.

On Friday evening, shortly after 9 p.m. the Drumheller Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in Drumheller. It turned out to be a fire confined to a dryer. Fire Chief Bruce Wade said the occupants were alerted to the fire early by a working smoke detector and were able to safely evacuate the home. The department was able to stop the fire before major damage occurred.

Wade says it is important to make sure smoke detectors are in good working order and batteries are charged.

On Saturday, September 4, RCMP, the Drumheller and Munson Fire Departments and EMS responded to a motorcycle collision on Highway 9 near the top of the North Hill at about 1 p.m. Two motorcycles collided, avoiding an oncoming vehicle passing on a double solid line. One of the motorcyclists was taken to the Drumheller Health Centre.

On Sunday September 5, members of the Drumheller Fire Department quickly extinguished a vegetation fire near Elgin Hill Road. The department was called at about 2 p.m. The fire was in close proximity of what appears to be a makeshift campsite in the hills. RCMP were also called to investigate.

Shortly after the fire, the department was called out again.

Drumheller RCMP, EMS and members of the Rosedale and Drumheller Fire Halls responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highways 10 and 56. Traffic was slowed as emergency crews attended the scene. It appears an SUV travelling northbound on Highway 56 failed to stop and performed a left turn, colliding with a pickup truck.

While it was a busy week Fire Chief Bruce Wade says this year, the number of calls has been average.

“We are at where we’ve been for the last couple of years,” he said.

Emergency responders want to remind residents and drivers to please pull over and let emergency vehicles pass safely. Be cognizant when emergency vehicles are travelling at high speeds, where the response is a matter of life and death.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail