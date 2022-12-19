Emergency services braced for flooding as big thaw continues

Belsize Road in Camden after a burst water main flooded the London street (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Fire crews are braced for an increase in calls as the big thaw continues and north London residents had to be evacuated from flooded homes.

Surging temperatures after days of “extreme” sub-zero weather have sparked fears of heavy rain leading to flooding and travel disruption across the capital.

Defrosting pipes could also be set to cause headaches as meteorologists predict highs of 12C or 13C.

Thames Water apologised after nearly 100 properties were deluged with over 1.6ft of water in Belsize Road, Camden about 3am on Saturday.

Around 60 firefighters led 25 people to safety and a hub was set up at Swiss Cottage Library.

Multiple postcodes were left without water when two mains burst, causing flooding across a large area.

Footage on social media shows London Fire Brigade helping families with children and locals in pyjamas carrying pets.

One fire officer was heard alerting colleagues to a pregnant woman.

Stefano Calcagni, 48, was dogsitting when evacuated by boat with the pets.

Cody Dolcy-Grant, 27, who lives in nearby Hilgrove Road, awoke to “the River Thames” outside her home.

Ms Dolcy-Grant said: “When I opened the front door, it was like a horror scene.”

Fire engines up my whole road, police, ambulance.”

Station Commander Gary Deacon, who was at the scene, said: “This was a significant flooding that affected around 100 properties and left thousands without water.

“Swift water rescue crews used boats to move around 20 people to upper floors of properties. Three adults and a child were evacuated to a place of safe haven.

“A number of residents decided to remain in their properties and firefighters patrolled the affected area to assist any further people who require assistance.

“There were numerous road closures in place and we asked people to avoid the area where possible.

“Crews used flood barriers and a high volume pumping unit to divert flood water.”

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill warned heavy rain could flood some roads, homes and businesses, potentially causing travel chaos.

He said: “It’s also worth bearing in mind that, preceding this obviously it was so cold, so the grounds were a bit frozen, drains may have been frozen in places.

“As a result, their ability to cope with the rainfall may have been reduced, so that’s why we could see some greater impacts which is why the warning was issued.”