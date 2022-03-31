Police find helicopter crash site after aircraft with five people on board disappeared over Mount Disappointment near Melbourne

Photograph: James Ross/AAP

Police have located the wreckage of a helicopter which disappeared with five people on board over Mount Disappointment, north of Melbourne.

The helicopter was travelling in a convoy with another helicopter over the area, which is 60km north of the Victorian capital, when it disappeared just after 9.30am on Thursday.

The police air wing located the wreckage near Blair’s Hut about 11.45am.

“It’s believed the pilot and four occupants were on board at the time,” a police spokesperson said. “A ground search of the area will commence shortly.”

Blair’s Hut is an old cattlemen’s hut located in an area of dense bushland just north of the summit of Mount Disappointment.

Police and other emergency crews searched the region for several hours.

A Bombardier Challenger jet aircraft, operated by Cobham SAR services on behalf of the the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, scoured the region, along with an air ambulance helicopter and another helicopter.

A spokesperson from the SES said volunteers were “on route to a site” in the area.

Mount Disappointment is on the the southern end of the Great Dividing Range. The 800 metre peak was named by explorers Hamilton Hume and William Hovell in 1824, who were disappointed that the dense tree growth prevented them from being able to see Port Phillip Bay from the summit.

In 1944, two Royal Australian Air Force dive bombers crashed into the side of the mountain which was obscured by a low-hanging cloud, killing five people. Two more RAAF members died in a crash on the mountain in 1942 and another in 1953.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had been notified of the incident and is gathering further information.