Emergency Rwanda legislation published

Breaking News image

Emergency legislation which aims to enable the government's flagship Rwanda policy to go ahead has been published.

The Home Office said the bill, which will be introduced to Parliament on Thursday, made clear in UK law Rwanda was a safe country for asylum seekers.

It comes after Home Secretary James Cleverly signed a new treaty with the east African country.

The treaty and legislation are designed to address the concerns of the Supreme Court.

Last month, the UK's highest court ruled the plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda were unlawful.