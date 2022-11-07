Emergency podcast: Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Good rule of thumb: Don't make any predictions if Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is involved. That was this podcast's mistake a mere 24 hours ago, when we closed out the Sunday night recap proclaiming that Irsay would be patient with head coach Frank Reich after a disastrous 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season.

In actuality, the opposite happened: the Colts fired Reich early on Monday and in an even more surprising move, hired former Colts center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday is widely accepted as a head-scratching decision, considering he has no coaching at either the professional or collegiate level.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab reconvene to react to this one-two punch of wild news out of Indianapolis, what to expect out of Saturday, who was passed over for the job and why it's always best to expect the unexpected with Jim Irsay.

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, replacing him with interim head coach and former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

