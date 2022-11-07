Emergency podcast: Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach
Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Good rule of thumb: Don't make any predictions if Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is involved. That was this podcast's mistake a mere 24 hours ago, when we closed out the Sunday night recap proclaiming that Irsay would be patient with head coach Frank Reich after a disastrous 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season.
In actuality, the opposite happened: the Colts fired Reich early on Monday and in an even more surprising move, hired former Colts center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday is widely accepted as a head-scratching decision, considering he has no coaching at either the professional or collegiate level.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab reconvene to react to this one-two punch of wild news out of Indianapolis, what to expect out of Saturday, who was passed over for the job and why it's always best to expect the unexpected with Jim Irsay.
Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:
• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor
Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts