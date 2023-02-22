Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Products Market is Estimated to Cross USD 39.34 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7% from 2022–2028; Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Injuries Requiring Emergency Care to Propel Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's report on the emergency medical services (EMS) products market is a valuable resource for investors, industry professionals, and other stakeholders who want to make informed decisions. The report provides reliable and authentic insights into the global market, allowing stakeholders to assess the market's size, growth, and future prospects. The report also assesses the latest technologies used in the industry, evaluates the economic viability of the products, and benchmarks the products against each other.

Westford, USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is a leading contributor to the global emergency medical services (EMS) products market . The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the rising incidence of trauma injuries and the growing need for robust medical emergency management systems. In addition, the rising incidence of injuries resulting from accidents, natural disasters, and other emergencies has led to a growing demand for high-quality emergency medical services products. Moreover, the rapid growth in demand for emergency response, expanding demand for accurate patient health condition tracking, and improved and safe treatment due to the preparedness of the healthcare workforce are anticipated to boost the market growth.

As per SkyQuest's global research, out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) is a prevalent medical emergency, with an incidence ranging from 26.4 per 100,000 in Asia to 52.3 per 100,000 population in North America. The high incidence of cardiac arrests highlights the critical need for timely and effective emergency medical services to save lives.

Emergency medical services (EMS) are a system that provides timely and critical healthcare services during an emergency. This active service is offered to patients who require immediate medical attention due to an injury or sudden illness. The primary objective of EMS is to provide emergency medical care to patients and transport them to the nearest healthcare facility for further treatment.

Story continues

ECG Monitor Segment to Remain the High Growth Contributor owing to Its Crucial Role in Diagnosing and Monitoring Heart Conditions

The ECG monitor segment accounted for the largest share of the emergency medical services (EMS) products market in 2021. With the rising demand for high-quality medical care and increased healthcare spending, the ECG monitor segment is expected to gain high momentum from 2022 to 2028. According to industry research, ECG monitors have gained significant traction in recent years due to their ability to provide quick and accurate monitoring of patients' heart conditions in emergencies. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising demand for advanced medical technology have driven the growth of the ECG monitor segment.

The North American region dominated the emergency medical services (EMS) products market in 2021 due to its well-established healthcare and hospital sectors and integrated emergency medical response systems. According to SkyQuest's research, over 300,000 females and 250,000 males were admitted to the emergency department in Canada during 2020-2021. The high number of critical patient admissions creates a significant need for effective emergency medical services, which is expected to grow the market.

Hospital Segment to Attain Significant Growth Rate Thanks to Growing Demand for Emergency Medical Care and Need for Well-Equipped Healthcare Facilities

The hospital segment was the leading revenue generator for the emergency medical services (EMS) products market in 2021. According to regional research conducted by SkyQuest, approximately 7 million surgeries were performed in registered hospitals in the United States in 2020. In hospitals, it is much easier to handle emergencies during critical care or post-treatment complications, making it a primary source of revenue for the EMS products market globally. Hospitals are crucial in providing medical care, and emergency medical services are no exception. The increasing number of surgeries and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the demand for emergency medical services in hospitals.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience rapid growth and profitability by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality medical care and rising healthcare spending. With developing nations like China, India, and Japan leading the way, the region is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. As a result, healthcare companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new products and services that can meet the unique needs of the Asia-Pacific market. This focus on innovation is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare industry and create new opportunities for businesses and investors.

The emergency medical services (EMS) products market is an industry that has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. This market has gained considerable traction due to the increased demand for medical supplies and services during emergencies. To better understand this market, SkyQuest has published a comprehensive research report which provides valuable insights into its size, share, and key players. The report offers a complete overview of the EMS products market, including its growth prospects, challenges, and opportunities. In addition, it includes an in-depth analysis of the market's current state, as well as its future outlook.

Key Developments in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Products Market

The Spokane Fire Department has recently collaborated with Handtevy, a medical technology company, to develop a new pediatric emergency medical care system. The Handtevy pediatric resuscitation system and mobile app have been created to provide critical treatment information in seconds. The system includes dosing information and tools to help with CPR, defibrillation, and document care. The Handtevy pediatric resuscitation system and mobile app are designed to aid first responders in providing the best possible care to children in emergencies.

AmeriPro Health LLC, a portfolio of healthcare companies, has recently announced the acquisition of CareMed EMS, an emergency and non-emergency ambulance service provider based in Mississippi. CareMed EMS offers its services in Mississippi and Tennessee. The acquisition will allow AmeriPro Health to significantly expand its capabilities and increase its presence in the Southeast, in addition to Georgia and Florida. In addition, the acquisition will provide CareMed EMS with access to additional infrastructure and capital resources that will enable them to support their current growth and meet the growing demand for services.

Siyata Mobile Inc. has recently announced that it has received an order worth $750,000 from an independent emergency management service provider for its next-generation MCPTT solution. Siyata Mobile is a global provider of innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular and cellular signal booster solutions. The order includes the Company's SD7 devices and related accessories. The MCPTT solution is an advanced Push-to-Talk technology designed for mission-critical communications. It allows instant communication between teams, which is crucial for emergency services.

Key Questions Answered in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Products Market Report

What factors can affect a target market, and how do they differ across different segments and products?

How can market players effectively analyze and track the impact of various factors on their target market, and what tools and techniques can they use to do so?

How to effectively deal with the development of regulations and policies that benefit their industry, and what strategies can they use to achieve this?

How can market players effectively identify and evaluate emerging technologies and innovations that could disrupt their industry, and what steps can they take to respond proactively?

