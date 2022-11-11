Emergency Fund: How To Start and Build Yours

Cynthia Measom
·8 min read
designer491 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
designer491 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

An emergency fund is money set aside to pay for an emergency situation or unexpected expense that isn’t included in your everyday budget. Not having this type of fund in place could easily decimate your budget for months to come, especially if you suddenly have to pay hundreds of dollars for a medical expense or car repair.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

And if the prospect of having to come up with extra money to cover unexpected expenses alarms you, you’re not alone: 37% of American families would struggle to cover an emergency expense of $400, according to the Federal Reserve. To help avoid a dicey financial situation and be ready when the unexpected hits, find out what qualifies as an emergency, how much emergencies commonly cost and how to start funding your account right now.

Why Do I Need an Emergency Fund?

While what qualifies as an emergency for one person may not for another, most true financial emergencies fall into one of these categories:

  • Automotive

  • Medical

  • Unemployment

  • Home repairs

  • Family emergencies, including emergency travel expenses

Major auto repairs can potentially equal thousands of dollars, which is one of those expenses that can wreck your budget if you don’t plan ahead. However, you should expect to have to pay for new tires, a new battery or major checkup when you own a car. If you can’t fit those expenses into your budget, you’ll have to reserve part of your emergency money for them.

And while you can anticipate having a medical expense once in a while or a death in the family that requires last-minute travel and funeral expenses, you can never predict when these events will happen. You also never know when you might lose your job or have to make an unexpected home repair. All of these costs qualify as emergency fund expenses.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Typical Costs of Emergency Expenses

Here’s a look at average emergency expenses, so you can get a good idea of what you need to set aside.

Car Repair Expenses

Car repairs can set you back financially, but knowing how much major vehicle expenses cost can help you budget sufficiently. Here are estimated costs for car repairs, according to RepairPal and the Transmission Repair Cost Guide:

Cost Estimates for Car Repairs

New Car Battery

$145 to $366

Tire Puncture Repair

$20 to $40

Car Radiator Repair

$387 to $825

Brake Rotor Replacement

$406 to $559

Car Windshield Replacement

$200 to $401

Car Transmission Repair or Replacement

41,800 to $3,500

Oil Pump Replacement

$474 to $1,707

Starter Replacement

$284 to $629

Home Repair Expenses

Homeowners should sock away funds to cover home repairs, which can be required suddenly and urgently. Figure out how much you should have saved up in case of common home-repair emergencies. Here are the average costs of some home repairs, according to HomeAdvisor:

Average Cost of Home Repairs

New Roof

$7,000

Roof Repair

$2,500

Electrical Problems

$100+ per hour

Plumbing Problems

$125 per hour

Foundation Repairs

$1,000 per beam installed

Medical Expenses

Should you suddenly require urgent medical attention, you’ll want to be able to pay for those expenses without going into debt. Budget for emergency medical situations by knowing how much you might have to spend. Here are some estimate costs for expenses related to emergency room visits, according to Debt.org:

Cost Estimates for Emergency Room Visits

Average Visit

$1,200+

Ambulance Trip

$400 to $1,200

Critical Care Procedures/Surgeries

$1,700 + $500/hour

Chest Pains or Severe Burns

$1,000 + doctor’s fees

Infection with Fever

$400

Basic Head Injury

$400

Viral Infection

$150

Laceration or Skin Rash

$150

Insurance Co-pay

$50 to $150

When You Should Avoid Tapping Into Your Emergency Savings Fund

When a dress or a video game that you’ve been wanting goes on sale, that doesn’t qualify as an “emergency.” A financial emergency is something you need to pay for that is not in your budget. Use your emergency fund only for unexpected needs, never wants. Here’s a list of some wants you should never tap into your emergency fund to pay for:

  • Shopping

  • Eating out

  • Entertainment expenses

  • Vacations

  • Buying property

  • Starting a business

How Much Should I Save in an Emergency Fund?

You’re probably wondering how much you need in your emergency fund. While many experts suggest padding your emergency fund with three to six months of living expenses, that’s a financial goal that could take a while to achieve — especially if you’re on a tight budget. Instead, make a push to save $1,000, which can cover any emergency expenses that arise. However, you should also continue adding to your fund as consistently as you can.

How To Build Emergency Savings

While building an emergency savings account might seem difficult, it’s not impossible. The key is consistency. Here are some suggestions to get your emergency fund started.

Make Savings Automatic

One of the easiest ways to save for an emergency fund is to not have to think about it. For example, you can automate your bank account so that a small percentage — think 5%-10% percent to start — goes into your emergency fund each month. So if you make $4,000 per month, you’d arrange for $200-$400 to automatically transfer to your emergency fund every month when your check hits your bank account.

Save At Least Part of Any Extra Funds You Receive

It’s tempting to splurge when you receive an additional sum of money, such as a few hundred or thousand dollars. However, if you’re trying to build your emergency fund, it’s much wiser to sock away any windfalls that come your way. For example, if you get a $5,000 year-end bonus or hefty tax refund, you could use it — or at least a portion of it — to seriously jump-start your emergency fund.

Consider Picking Up a Side Gig

By leveraging your skills to pick up a side gig, you could make an extra $500 per month or more. With that kind of money rolling in, you could have $6,000 within a year, which is a fantastic start to a well-padded emergency fund of three to six months worth of living expenses.

Trim Your Budget

Take the time to sit down and go over your budget to find areas where you may be wasting money. For example, are you signed up for multiple streaming services? Do you really have to swing by Starbucks every morning for your favorite coffee drink? And what about that gym membership you never use anymore? Once you’ve found ways to cut unnecessary expenses, redirect those funds to your emergency savings.

Sign Up for a Money-Saving App

When it comes to money-saving apps, you have more than a few options. For example, there’s Qapital, which you connect to your checking account. Qapital reports that its users can save $44 a month or $528 a year by rounding up their change. For example, the app allows you to create savings goals and rules for saving, such as the round-up rule, which will round up the change to the next nearest $1 from each purchase you make from your checking account and put it in your Qapital account.

Where To Keep Your Emergency Fund

An emergency fund must be liquid so you can access it in a moment’s notice. You should still, however, choose an account that pays interest. After all, it might be a long time before you access the money, so make sure your money is making money until you need it.

Traditional Savings Accounts

Traditional savings accounts are good for emergency savings — they typically pay interest and your money is immediately accessible — but an online savings account will likely give you a higher interest rate.

CD Accounts

Certificates of deposit sometimes pay higher interest than regular savings accounts, too, but you generally must leave your money on deposit for a specified time, such as three or six months. If you have to cash out a CD, the penalty might cost more than the interest you earned.

Money Market Accounts

You might want to consider a money market account for your emergency fund, which is a kind of savings account that typically earns more interest than a basic savings account. Most money market bank accounts allow you to write a limited number of checks, which gives you access to your money. Keep in mind, however, that the minimum deposit and balance for this type of account is often significantly higher than that of a basic savings account.

Emergency Fund Takeaways

While building an emergency fund worth thousands of dollars may seem daunting, it doesn’t have to be. Make a reasonable savings goal to achieve within the next six months and work toward it by trimming your budget and automating your savings. If you receive an unexpected bonus or another windfall of cash, add at least part of it to your emergency fund. Lastly, never tap into your fund if it’s not truly an emergency expense.

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Emergency Fund: How To Start and Build Yours

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • NHL, NHLPA call off plans to hold World Cup of Hockey in '24

    The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have abandoned plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey in 2024. They made the announcement in a joint statement Friday calling it not feasible to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February. The league and union say they hope to stage it in February 2025 and will continue to plan for that. There has not been a World Cup for the sport since 2016 for various reasons. This time, the war in Ukraine was the reason because some countries did not want Russians to

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Canucks have a tough decision to make with Bo Horvat

    Too good to lose yet too valuable to keep, the Canucks face a dilemma with pending free agent Bo Horvat.