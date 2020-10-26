Emergency Dentist West Allis WI Now Open 24 Hours For Toothache, Extraction etc

West Allis, WI-based dentist James R. Coakley, DDS announces his updated 24-hour emergency dental care service to provide immediate care to patients in local neighborhoods

WEST ALLIS, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2020 / West Allis, WI-based dentist James R. Coakley, DDS announces his updated 24-hour emergency dental care service. This emergency dental service is intended to provide immediate care to patients in Rainbow Gardens, Greenfield Park, Root River Estates, Rose hill, among other local neighborhoods.

More information is available at https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/west-allis-wi-james-r-coakley-dds-sc

This service, intended for patients looking for 24-hour emergency dental treatment, offers the ability for instance insurance verification and financing options to ensure treatment can happen when the patient needs it most.

In addition to insurance verification and financing options, the emergency dental service offers patients an affordable dental plan to help them save money on dental care and has plans in place to help those who currently don't have insurance or extra money to pay for their emergency operations.

This updated 24-hour emergency dental care service aims to provide care for patients suffering from a wide range of unexpected oral health issues. This can include partially or fully dislodged teeth, severe toothaches or root canals, lost dental crowns or fillings or handling a broken or fractured tooth.

In the Henderson Park area, this 24-hour emergency service is led by James Coakley, DDS, who has been practicing dentistry since 1985. With a career spent serving four generations of patients, James Coakley's experience helps him handle any of the cases that might occur.

The organization James Coakley is working alongside, Emergency Dental Service has been running for over 18 years to help patients find 24-hour dental services in all 50 states.

Matthew Korpowski shared his experience with Dr. Croakley. "Dr. Coakley has been and continues to be a great dentist for my entire family. He does excellent work and even finds out how we best want to be contacted for appointments. I was really surprised when he remembered that my son was on his High School golf team. He even asked me how his season had gone. That personal touch means a lot to me. Proud patient for 4 years and counting. HIGHLY RECOMMEND."

More information on James Coakley's expanded 24-hour emergency dental service, including contacting his office in case of an emergency, can be found at the link above. More information about emergency dental services in Northville, MI can be found at https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/northville-mi-charles-s-choueiry-dds-pc.

More information about 24-hour emergency dentists in Phoenix, AZ can be found at the following link - https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/phoenix-az-smile-dental-studio

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. James Coakley

Email: Send Email

Organization: Emergency Dentist West Allis WI

Address: 8900 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis, WI 53227, United States

Phone: +1-414-488-6323

Website: https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/west-allis-wi-james-r-coakley-dds-sc

SOURCE: Emergency Dentist West Allis WI





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/612196/Emergency-Dentist-West-Allis-WI-Now-Open-24-Hours-For-Toothache-Extraction-etc



