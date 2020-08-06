Emergency Dentist Washington DC Now Open 24 Hours West End Downtown Georgetown

Emergency Dental Service has announced a new service for patients looking for 24-hour emergency dental treatment in and around Washington DC, West End, Kalamora Heights, Downtown, Foggy Bottom, Georgetown for experienced dental service any time of day.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Emergency Dental Service has announced its updated services for patients looking for 24-hour emergency dental treatment in and around Washington DC, West End, Kalamora Heights, Downtown, Foggy Bottom, Georgetown as seen here: https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/washington-dc-dc-pearls-dental-boutique

View photos

Emergency Dentist Service is set up to provide urgent treatment at any time, day or night. The company knows dental emergencies can happen to anyone and getting immediate treatment can help relieve a patient's pain and prevent further damage.

The service can be relied on to quickly find and locate a top-quality dentist near a patient's home or workplace to provide the fast and reliable treatment that a dental emergency requires.

Emergency Dentist Service puts the patients' needs first. The company can help people who do not have insurance or the extra money to pay for their emergency treatment with their dental emergency line of credit service. Additionally, they offer an affordable dental plan to help patients save money on dental care.

The new emergency treatment service will be provided by the Pearls Dental Boutique, a successful family dental surgery that has been serving the West End neighborhood since 2013.

The surgery is run by Kourosh Ardekani who ensures his patients continue to receive the best possible care. He is a certified Invisalign provider so can provide patients with discrete teeth alignment services and has also completed a fellowship in implant dentistry in 2014. He is a member of the American Dental Association and the District of Columbia Dental Society.

Pearls Dental Boutique offers a full range of dental services to provide those seeking emergency treatment with the reassurance they need. Services available include discrete teeth alignment, veneers, teeth whitening, ceramic crowns and dental bonding.

The restorative services available include fillings, crowns, implants and bridges, dentures, extractions, root canal therapy, inlays and onlays. For those seeking regular care and treatment, regular check-ups and teeth cleaning are also available.

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above.

Additional information is provided at https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/atlanta-ga-atlanta-dental-group

Further details can also be found at https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/schaumburg-il-the-dental-store

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Kourosh Karimi-Ardekani

Email: Send Email

Organization: Emergency Dental Service West End Washington DC

Address: 2440 M St NW #709, Washington, DC 20037, United States

Phone: +1-202-873-1165

Website: https://www.emergencydentalservice.com/emergencydentist/washington-dc-dc-pearls-dental-boutique

SOURCE: Emergency Dental Service West End Washington DC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600543/Emergency-Dentist-Washington-DC-Now-Open-24-Hours-West-End-Downtown-Georgetown





Story continues