Emergency crews were told 4 or 5 people were missing as Ottawa fire raged

A stretch of Merivale Road in Ottawa's south end was blocked off following a Jan. 13, 2022 explosion and fire that sent three people to hospital. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC - image credit)

CBC News has learned emergency crews responding to Thursday's explosion and fire in south Ottawa were told that four or five people were missing.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls Thursday around 1:30 p.m. about a large fire at 1995 Merivale Rd. between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road, in the city's Nepean area. Witnesses reported hearing large bangs coming from the site.

Three people were taken to hospital, paramedics said Thursday. Two were in critical condition while the third was stable.

When fire crews arrived at the burning building, employees had already started making their way out.

Crews battling to control the fire were told of the two patients taken to hospital with serious burns and that five employees were unaccounted for, according to firefighters with knowledge of the emergency response who spoke to CBC News on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Ottawa police, who are investigating the explosion and its aftermath with the fire marshal and the Ministry of Labour, were initially told Thursday afternoon that four people were unaccounted for, according to police sources.

Ottawa police and fire officials have called a 9 a.m. ET news conference.

Submitted

A "family reunification centre" was operating Thursday evening at the nearby Woodvale Pentecostal Church in order to make sure all workers were accounted for.

Nepean MPP Lisa McLeod tweeted on Thursday evening that her thoughts were "with those who were injured and who are missing in the explosion, as well as with the families of those affected and the first responders."

The address is home to Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd., a manufacturer of custom tank trucks. Eastway did not return calls from CBC yesterday.

Fire officials said they'd been taking air quality samples and corralling any contaminated water running off from the scene of the fire. The Ministry of Environment was also called the site.