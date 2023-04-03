Emergency crews respond to fire in Patton Township apartment building

Fire crews were called to an apartment in Vairo Village in Patton Township on Sunday night.

Multiple calls reported a working fire in one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to dispatch reports.

Alpha, Boalsburg and Undine fire companies were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., there was still smoke in the area but no flames were visible. A portion of Vairo Boulevard was blocked due to hoses and fire trucks.