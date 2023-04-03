Emergency crews respond to fire in Patton Township apartment building

CDT staff reports

Fire crews were called to an apartment in Vairo Village in Patton Township on Sunday night.

Multiple calls reported a working fire in one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to dispatch reports.

Alpha, Boalsburg and Undine fire companies were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., there was still smoke in the area but no flames were visible. A portion of Vairo Boulevard was blocked due to hoses and fire trucks.

Firefighters work at the scene of an apartment fire at Vairo Village in Patton Township on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Firefighters work at the scene of an apartment fire at Vairo Village in Patton Township on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Latest Stories