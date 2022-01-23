Emergency crews respond to downtown Calgary fire on multiple floors

A blocked off stretch of street on 8th Street SW in Calgary. (Jocelyn Boissonneault/CBC - image credit)

Emergency crews blocked off a stretch of 8th St. SW to traffic Saturday to put out a fire at an apartment in Calgary's Beltline area.

A Calgary police spokesperson said there were two fires at an apartment at 836 15th Ave. SW. One fire was on the fourth floor and another on the ninth floor.

Police say both fires are out, as of 4:30 p.m., and emergency crews did not evacuate the building.

The spokesperson said an anti-vaccination demonstration was taking place in the area at the same time, but that did not limit Calgary police's ability to get to the scene.

Natalie Valleau/CBC

Some residents self-evacuated around 4 p.m. Donivin Hiron, who lives in the building, said he was sitting on his balcony when he saw flames. He said his friend, who lives on a higher floor, was still in the building.

"It was just a little nerve-wracking at first because our friend was there," he said.

Traffic in the area has resumed. Police were not able to say the cause of the fires.