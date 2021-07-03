Emergency crews respond to derailed train cars carrying 'tar sand' in central Alberta

BLACKFALDS, ALBERTA — RCMP in central Alberta say emergency crews are responding to the derailment of a 20-car train carrying "tar sand."

Mounties in Blackfalds say the crews are actively working to contain and manage a spill.

Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey says on Facebook that there are 30 rail cars in the train and they are mainly carrying asphalt oil, which he says is a reasonably safe substance.

Details on exactly how much material spilled Friday night south of Lacombe were not immediately available.

There were no reports of injuries or fire.

RCMP say the Lacombe Police Service, EMS, Lacombe Fire, CP Rail and CN Rail are on the scene at Highway 2A and Range Road 270A.

Traffic in the area is being rerouted and police are requesting people to avoid the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021

The Canadian Press