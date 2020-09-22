Emergency crews called to U of S after vaccine lab receives suspicious package

The Saskatoon Police Service's explosives unit and the fire department were called to a vaccine lab at the University of Saskatchewan Tuesday after the facility received a suspicious package.

The university says the package was sent to the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) through the campus mail service.

VIDO-InterVac is one of many research facilities in the world currently working to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

The wing of the building where the package was located was cleared of all staff and closed.

The explosives unit was investigating the package as of 4 p.m. CST.

Access to VIDO-InterVac by Perimeter Road and Veterinary Road was shut down and the public was advised to stay away.