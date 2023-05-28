Emergency crews battling wildfire in Shelburne County

An aerial photo shows smoke and fire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County. (NS Department of Natural Resources - image credit)

Air tankers and fire crews are battling a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County.

In an email sent just before noon Sunday, Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources said the fire, which as of 5 p.m. Saturday had been contained at 13 hectares, now stands at an estimated 775 hectares.

The department said 31 of its firefighters are on site, along with two helicopters, and six air tankers from New Brunswick.

Volunteer firefighters from the area are also assisting.

Natural Resources said that three cabins are located in the remote area where the fire is burning and that one has been destroyed. The state of the remaining two is not known.

Meanwhile, 12 homes in a direct path of the fire were evacuated Saturday night.

Some people have returned today, but Natural Resources says they might have to leave again. Some homes may also lose power as the day progresses.

Officials said more evacuations are expected as the fire progresses, and that Highway 103 is now "generally closed" between exits 28 and 29.

The next update will be provided this afternoon.

