Emergency calls not connecting amid technical issues

Emergency 999 calls across the country are not connecting amid technical issues with the phone lines.

People have been urged to call 101 in an emergency for police and fire, or 111 in a medical emergency, after problems were reported on Saturday morning.

Several police forces and fire and ambulance services said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a “system failure”.

The Metropolitan Police urged people to call 101 in an emergency until further notice (Nick Ansell/PA)

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.

“Until further notice, anyone in London who requires the police in an emergency is asked to call 101.

“Please only call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

The spokesperson confirmed that BT runs the 999 system.

It is not known how many emergency services have been affected, or when the issue will be resolved.