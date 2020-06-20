Gas leak that prompted evacuation in Black Diamond, Alberta has been contained

BLACK DIAMOND, Alta. — A community south of Calgary where a gas leak prompted an evacuation says the leak has been contained.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Saturday morning that stated there was a significant gas leak following an incident in downtown Black Diamond.

It said the downtown area was closed to traffic and that nearby businesses and residents were being evacuated.

An update has been posted on the town's website saying the leak has been contained, further repairs are ongoing and that the affected building is being ventilated.

The town says it will post further updates when it's safe for evacuees to return.

It says an alley in the downtown remains barricaded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press