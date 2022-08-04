Emerge is Named to azcetral's Top Workplaces for the Second Consecutive Year

As the company celebrates its 5th anniversary, attracting and retaining talented employees remains a top priority.

Scottsdale, Arizona, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading platform for freight procurement has been named as one of azcentral's Top Workplaces in 2022 ranking at number 15 in the mid-size business category. This is the second year that Emerge has been included in this impressive list, an initiative intended to help area businesses attract and retain the best and brightest employees. In its Scottsdale, Arizona headquarters, Emerge employs 200 professionals in sales, operations, finance, product development, and a wide range of other roles.

"We are honored to be once again recognized as a Top Workplace by azcentral," said Andrew Leto, Founder and CEO. "As we celebrate our fifth year of operations, we recognize the great contributions our employees have added to our continued success."

Emerge was founded in 2017 to fill a gap in the transportation market, a freight sourcing solution that meets the industry's unique needs. The company's vision is reinventing freight procurement, and its dynamic request for proposal (RFP) solution has been adopted by shippers, leading to rapid and significant growth.

So far this year, $12 billion in freight has been sourced through Emerge by over 1,000 shippers. Emerge has also created a unique marketplace connecting shippers and carriers directly in real-time to help them save time and money as loads are covered.

"We began with a vision that led to the creation of products that are changing the game in freight procurement," said Leto. "And our talented and dedicated employees make our vision a reality and assist customers every day in using the Emerge platform."

A total of 120 Arizona companies and organizations were recognized this year by azcentral. Energage, the research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplace surveys in 61 markets.

In addition to recognition from azcentral, Emerge has been named one of America's Top Startups by Forbes, the second fastest growing company in the Southwest region by Inc. 5000, and included in Fast Company magazine's World-Changing Ideas Awards. Emerge is ranked 8 in the FreightWaves Freight Tech 25 list and included in Inbound Logistics magazine's Top 100 IT Providers.

New Leadership and Continued Platform Growth in 2022

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform continues to experience rapid growth, with interest from the country's most-preeminent shippers and carriers. New leaders join the organization from the supply chain's most recognized brands and Emerge plans to significantly scale its internal team in 2022. "We are attracting top freight leaders and talent," said Leto. "From operations to the executive suite, we are bringing in freight's heaviest hitters to create something truly revolutionary for our industry."

Rethinking Procurement: The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform

With freight procurement and optimization becoming a common boardroom conversation, companies are increasingly looking for creative ways to find new efficiency in their supply chain. The premier choice for carriers and shippers within the procurement ecosystem, the Emerge platform inherently creates a powerful "network effect" — opening new opportunities for all participants as the network grows and becomes more robust. With every carrier and shipper added, the Emerge marketplace becomes even more powerful — creating better, stronger opportunities and win-win scenarios for all.

Built for freight professionals, Emerge is the only platform designed and led by freight experts with decades of direct, hands-on procurement experience. The Emerge executive team and board members include some of transportation's most prominent names, having previous experience leading companies like UPS Freight, GlobalTranz, Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, and FreightWaves. This expertise allows Emerge to offer solutions that enhance contract and spot procurement, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions.

Shipper and Carrier Collaboration, Evolved

Founded by industry veteran Andrew Leto, Emerge has seen tremendous success since opening its doors in 2017. In addition to securing over $150 million in investor funding, the Emerge platform has enabled shippers to procure over $12 billion in freight by leveraging the Dynamic RFP and Spot platform. In September of 2021, Emerge announced its latest Series B funding round of $130 million, led by investment partners 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management, and The Spruce House Partnership, with additional participation from existing backers New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft.

"This funding will allow us to scale our business efficiently — from creating new opportunities for our current employees to filling needs from the outside where necessary," Jack Holmes, Emerge Executive Chairman and former President & CEO of UPS Freight, said. "We have been fortunate to have great partners. Financial partners, shipper partners, and carrier partners. Andrew [Leto's] vision has continued to evolve, and we're confident that our platform will be regarded by our partners as the most influential in transportation."

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more or view current open positions.

