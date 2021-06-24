EMERGE to Host Investor Webcast on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, today announced that the Company's Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon, will be hosting a virtual corporate presentation on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11am ET.

During the webcast, Mr. Halazon will discuss the Company's progress, acquisition pipeline, and future ambitions in the growing e-commerce space.

Webcast Details:

Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0NyohkGgSZqRHaLN3B0iXw

Webinar (Zoom) ID: 926 6757 6903

Passcode: 708453

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to premium meat subscriptions, groceries, golf, family offers and nearby escapes. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

