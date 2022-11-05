Emerald Ridge beats Bothell, advances to state tournament for first time in school history

To get to the state tournament for the first time in school history, Emerald Ridge had to get past one of the state’s most consistent 4A programs, Bothell, on Saturday at Sparks Stadium.

Emerald Ridge didn’t just get past Bothell — the Jaguars blew the doors off the visitors in the Week 10 playoff game, coasting to a 41-14 victory.

Emerald Ridge blocked a punt early in the first quarter and UW commit Jacob Lane scooped it up and took it in for the game’s opening score. From there, it snowballed. Emerald Ridge scored early and often, taking a 35-0 lead into the halftime break. Bothell didn’t record a first down without the aid of a penalty until 5:22 remained on the clock in the first half.

Logan Lisherness scored two first-half rushing touchdowns — including a 45-yard run, untouched — and also hauled in an interception on defense. Quarterback Jake Schakel was typically surgical, spreading the ball around. Tony Harste went for over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win.

It sure is nice to have a healthy Jacob Lane, too. He missed some time down the stretch with an injury but is back for the playoffs and is a major boost to the Jaguars’ defensive line, commanding double teams from Bothell’s offensive line all game.

