Emeli Sandé’s teenage obsessions: ‘I spent hours in the Yahoo karaoke chatroom’

The first time I went to see it I think I had just turned 11 [Titanic had a 12 certificate]. I remember sneaking into the cinema for my birthday and my dad telling me and my friends how to act in front of the staff. He said: “If they ask you your birth date, you have to pretend it’s this day.” We watched the whole film and everybody was crying. My dad always tells the story of having these five 11-year-olds sobbing next to him. Really, it was my first emotional reaction to a romantic story.

From then on, me and my friends got completely obsessed. We started collecting magazine cutouts of Leonardo, Kate Winslet, anything to do with Titanic. And then we studied the history of the Titanic. It just went on and on and on. Some friends were trading Spice Girls cards, but me and my other friends were just trading articles. It really went quite deep.

Mariah Carey



Mariah Carey was my first musical obsession. My dad gave me the album Music Box when I was seven. I thought she was really beautiful and the artwork was brilliant. The first song I ever learned was her rendition of Without You. That’s the first time my dad said: “Oh, I think you’re quite good at singing.” I thought: “Wow, I’m going to be a singer!” After that, he was coaching me on how to convey emotion with my hands. He had me touching doorframes. It’s just so funny thinking of the seven-year-old me trying to convey the emotion of this desperate love song to my parents.

My dad only showed me the biggest divas as I was growing up. He made it such a normal thing for me that a woman can sing, but also that it’s a requirement to write your own music. Having that in my head has kept me on the songwriting path. Now I look back and think, God, I’m so lucky that my parents had good taste in music, or knew what would excite a kid.

Eternal

Eternal in 1994 ... 'I thought they were amazing.' Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

I didn’t really get to see many people of colour on TV growing up. I think I saw Eternal on Live & Kicking or some other Saturday morning TV programme. I thought they were amazing. They were the first live act I ever went to see. It must have been 1995. It was in Aberdeen, in a small venue on top of Union Street. My sister was only a baby and fell asleep during the concert. It was such a brilliant night and my mum knew how excited I was to see it. I was in love with them and continued to be as their careers went on. When I did a show in the O2, Vernie [Bennett, one of the members] and her family came to watch. That was really exciting.

Save the Last Dance

Sean Patrick Thomas and Julia Stiles in Save the Last Dance ... 'I felt I belonged to a new kind of world they portrayed.' Photograph: AA Film Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

This film changed my perspective. Being black and growing up in Scotland, it was always through different music or films that I could jigsaw bits of my identity together, even if they showed a completely different reality. I mean, New York is very far from Aberdeen. But Save the Last Dance gave me so many cultural references and I felt as if I belonged to a new kind of world that they portrayed. It influenced a lot of my fashion – my friends and I got bucket hats and Timberlands, New York streetwear, which you can imagine stood out quite a lot. It made me see that music can be this incredible communication between people from so many different walks of life. It made me dream a bit bigger and bolder with what I was doing.

Yahoo karaoke chat

At 12 or 13, I was very shy and spent so much time alone, practising my music. I found this music community online. The cool thing was that you could use audio. Today we have WhatsApp and all of this amazing technology, but at the time, the fact that you could hear somebody from the other side of the world blew my mind. I was speaking to people in Cleveland, Ohio, and New York. I spent hours on this thing, it was so unhealthy!

