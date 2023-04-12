eMedia Holdings (JSE:EMH) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in eMedia Holdings' (JSE:EMH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on eMedia Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = R496m ÷ (R5.8b - R704m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, eMedia Holdings has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.3% average generated by the Media industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for eMedia Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of eMedia Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From eMedia Holdings' ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at eMedia Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 411% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning R0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 36% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that eMedia Holdings has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the stock has only returned 15% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

