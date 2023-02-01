EMCORE Corporation to Host Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Conference Call on February 8, 2023

EMCORE Corporation

ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, will announce its fiscal 2023 first-quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rittichier, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.

To participate in the conference call, click on the following link (ten minutes prior to the call) to register:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIab6db815060c490ea029519066ebcd1c

Once registered, participants will have the option of: 1) dialing in from their phone (using their PIN); or 2) clicking the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone.

The call will be webcast live via the Company's investor website at https://investor.emcore.com. Please go to the site beforehand to register and download any necessary software. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for replay beginning Wednesday, February 8, 2023, following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

