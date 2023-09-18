Emcee Partners With LUAR to Reimagine the Ana Bag

Creator-focused social shopping platform emcee is joining forces with LUAR to reinvent the iconic Ana bag.

Under the guidance and mentorship of designer Raul Lopez, emerging creatives Unieke, Valerie Zhang and Anna Molinari have all infused the signature silhouette with their own visions and unique cultures. "When I made the [Ana] bag, I wanted people to carry it, but I also wanted people to curate their own story through the bag. With this collaboration, each of the creatives brought their own individual story and injected it into the Ana bag to make one story," Lopez shares in an exclusive press release.

The limited-edition pieces evoke the emerging creators' individual personalities, showcasing their own aesthetics. Unieke's Ana is wrapped in an iridescent turquoise python leather, nodding to their love of comic books and anime. Meanwhile, Valerie looks to her favorite childhood toy, the Tamagotchi, for inspiration, painting her Ana in a metallic baby pink shade. Joining them is Anna's Ana bag, a silver perle iteration, designed to mimic bubble wrap, a material she loves to upcycle.

"When discussing our vision for this collaboration, Raul and I felt it was important to recognize the contributions that creators are making to mold our culture and influence the fashion industry. The Ana bag itself represents inclusivity and individuality and by providing these creators a platform to design and sell their own versions of a product as iconic as this, we are setting a new precedent for the future of fashion and retail," emcee CEO John Aghayan adds.

Each emcee x LUAR Ana bag is priced at $265 USD and is available to shop on emcee's creator showrooms while supplies last. Take a closer look in the gallery above.