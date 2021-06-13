Embrace Your Inner Dutton with These Unforgettable 'Yellowstone' Quotes

As fans of one of cable TV's most popular shows wait for news of the season 4 return, what's there to do but watch (and rewatch) the first three seasons and reminisce about your favorite scenes (there are too many to choose from!).

With its cast of powerful characters and their larger-than-life personalities, the show is a quote machine. A single sentence from John Dutton (Kevin Costner) can stop you in your tracks, and there's nothing like a one-liner from Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) to make your blood run cold. But it's not all serious: The ranch hands always provide some laugh-out-loud moments with their bunkhouse antics. With a new season on the horizon and two new spinoffs in the works (6666 and Y:1883), we can only expect this list to keep growing with more lines about family, power and love.



Powerful Yellowstone Quotes

Photo credit: Cam McLeod

"God sure finds interesting ways to put people out of business." —Kayce

"I hope I never meet the first man who thought it was a good idea to ride a bull." —Carl

"When the misery is bad enough, tomorrow is rarely factored into decisions." —Monica

"You're either born a willow or born an oak. That's all there is to it." —Lloyd

"Soldiers don’t tell war stories anymore, dad, because wars these days, it’s just about trying to live through them." ―Kayce

"You know, you did something that no one does, Rip. You’ve outlived your past." —Lloyd

"Karma comes in all shapes and sizes. Guess it’s me today." –Walker

"We’re with the Yellowstone. Nobody’s gonna mess with us." —Jimmy

“Serve your father’s family or serve your own. Like it or not, that choice is coming.” ―Christina

"Mister, I don’t know you, but if you’re wearin’ that brand, you must be a bad man." —Walker

"You ever have a girl look at you, and your whole world just stops?" —Jimmy

"Should is a useless word, almost as useless as hope." —Willa

"A man who puts a hand on a member of my family never puts a hand on anything else." – Jamie

John Dutton Quotes

Photo credit: Cam McLeod

"Leverage is knowing that if someone had all the money in the world, this is what they'd buy."

"Learn to be meaner than evil and still love your family and enjoy a sunrise."

"We're enemies now."

"Your grandfather used to say you can't fix a broken wagon wheel, but you can use the parts to make a new one."

"No one has a right. You have to take a right, or stop it from being taken from you."

"Lawyers are the swords of this century. Words are weapons now. I need you to learn how to use them."

"All the angels are gone, son. There's only devils left."

"It's the one constant in life. You build something worth having, someone's gonna try to take it."

"It wasn't a move. I'm just meaner than you."

"Well, if you’re marrying Beth, you’ve already proved you’re not scared of anything."

Beth Dutton Quotes

Photo credit: Danno Nell

"Just tell me who to fight."

"I made two bad decisions in my life based on fear, and they cost me everything."

"You are the trailer park. I’m the tornado."

"Where’s the fun in wrecking a single man? When I break you, I want to know I’m breaking generations."

"You can't unmake family, Jamie, but you can take their gold card."

"Well, that’s what it means. It means that you have me, that I’m yours. It means come live your life with me. The only thing I ask is that you outlive me so I never live another day without you."

"Everything I do is for him, and everything you do is for you."

"I believe in lovin’ with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That’s it. That’s all there is.”

"You should try Zumba. Get your cardio up."

"Every so often, you say something that makes me think you’re smart. And then I look at you, and that thought fades."

"My mother was the spine of this family. She was the center. Without her, he's, well the best of him died with her."

"I have been down this road many, many times before, buddy. And no one who tried it is alive to tell you how poorly that worked out for them."

"The only thing I ask is that you outlive me, so I never live another day without you."

"I'm chopping your family tree down."

Rip Wheeler Quotes



Photo credit: Cam McLeod

"You know what work is, don't you?"

"There's sharks and minnows in this world. If you don't know which you are, you ain't a shark."

"'I'm sorry' are two words you never have to say to me."

"I wish that they’d come back to life so I could kill ’em again."

"I’m gonna give you one last chance. You leave now or you never leave."

"I don’t choose the way. I make sure no one questions yours."

"I look at every day with you as a gift."

"Be a man about it. Don't scream."

"You know, when you boil life down, it’s funny just how little you need, isn’t it?"

"I’d rather kill a thousand men than shoot another horse."

