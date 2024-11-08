'We embrace being the smallest club in the division'

Des Buckingham led Oxford United to promotion from League One last season [Rex Features]

Oxford United head coach Des Buckingham says they are enjoying battling against the odds on their return to the Championship.

The U's are playing their first season in the second tier since 1999 and are in 16th place as they prepare to visit Watford on Friday.

"I'm extremely proud of everything that's going on at this club at the moment - we are the probably the smallest club in this league but that's not something we're embarrassed about, it's something we embrace and makes us what we are," Buckingham told BBC Radio Oxford.

"We're in a very strong spot - we were tipped to finish rock bottom of this league and we've shown we can compete."

Oxford are yet to win away from home this season but ended an eight game run without a victory by beating Hull City at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday.

"We haven't won away from home yet but that will change at some point and Friday gives us a chance to do that before the break," Buckingham added.

"They're the strongest team at home in the league at the moment but we'll go with a plan to try to come away with something."

You can follow live text coverage of Watford against Oxford United on the BBC Sport website and app from 19:45 GMT.