EMBLEM Developments Continues Exceptional Growth with In-House Sales Team

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Last week, EMBLEM Developments, Canada's standout design-forward residential developer, announced their latest step towards offering a full suite of comprehensive real estate services. EMBLEM's Chief Executive Officer, Kash Pashootan, revealed that the company now provides sales in-house thanks to their new team, comprising Alex Leung and Steve Cicekian.

Pashootan states, "We underwent an extensive process to identify two senior leaders who would be more than just great salespeople. Steve and Alex have built long-standing relationships with the sales community by being genuine, honest and attentive. These are traits that were really important to us. We will be providing our agent network with a consistent EMBLEM experience which will be based on direct access at launches, access to senior leadership of the firm and the EMBLEM+ program that recognizes sales excellence."

This news has many in the industry intrigued, as EMBLEM is known for being very hands-on with everything they've accomplished since day one – maintaining fastidious attention to detail in every aspect of the business. With some of the industry's top talent working at the firm and being well capitalized, EMBLEM has been a considerable success story in the residential market. They have a very active pipeline and will be bringing approximately 2,800 suites to market in 2022.

Last September, cranes rose above Hamilton's 1 Jarvis, and in October, they rose at Mississauga's Artform. These developments are joined by Capital Park, a new community of design-forward mid-rise apartment buildings undergoing construction in Ottawa. This new development is moving quickly, with three buildings being completed this year and the fourth building in 2023.

Arte, one of EMBLEM's most recent projects, is set to become the standard of contemporary luxury in Mississauga. This exceptional community has gained a lot of momentum and attention in the industry, with its record sales of 90% in three weeks and construction commencing Q1 of 2022.

When asked to speak to EMBLEM's considerable presence in the residential market Pashootan stated, "The EMBLEM brand is the most important thing to us – that's our reputation. That means a long-term view with everything we do and never letting short-term profits compromise on what we are building."

In fact, the future-focused company had already been considering their next move to continue offering unparalleled service. "We felt that it was time to push our commitment further, providing customers with direct access to EMBLEM itself," says Shamil Jiwani, EMBLEM's Vice President of Investments. "Since our inception, we have been hands on in developing relationships with our customers."

With this drive in mind, EMBLEM is pleased to have the notable Alex Leung and Steve Cicekian head their sales team as Vice Presidents of Sales & Marketing. Proven experts in the field, Leung and Cicekian share EMBLEM's commitment to the consumer experience, and the developer is proud to have such skilled and practiced hands join their mission to further establish trust and security with meaningful dialogue and face-to-face connections.

Alex Leung comes to EMBLEM with over 14 years of sales and marketing experience, with expertise in pre-construction residential developments. Prior to joining the team at EMBLEM, Alex held multiple leadership positions at Great Gulf and SmartCentres – two of the largest real estate development firms in Toronto and Vaughan – including Vice President of Sales and Management, as well as Broker of Record.

"EMBLEM is a tidal wave that has come in and is sweeping everyone off their feet. I am so excited to be part of this team, championing these stunning developments – with not only attention to detail but also attention to design at its forefront, EMBLEM has an "it factor," and it's obvious to everyone."

- Leung, 2022

Steve Cicekian holds 9 years of experience in pre-construction condos and has successfully launched many successful mixed-use projects with a total sales volume of close to $4 billion. Prior to joining EMBLEM, Steve held the position of Vice President at Baker Real Estate, where he managed numerous large-scale accounts.

"I have been very intrigued by EMBLEM for some time now. You can tell right away that there is something different about them and how they think. They are not trying to be different; they just are. EMBLEM's attention to every detail in a community's development is something that really speaks to me. I can point to any number of things and say, 'this is why people want to live here."

- Cicekian, 2022

EMBLEM's new internal sales team signals a notable new step for this development juggernaut and clearly communicates their forward-thinking approach. The next few years will be an exciting time as the company continues to grow as one of Canada's top firms.

About EMBLEM:

EMBLEM Developments is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies in the GTA with a focus on developing high-rise residential buildings. EMBLEM Developments' current development portfolio consists of over 4,200 residences representing $2.6 billion of development value.

Design is in EMBLEM'S DNA. There is no substitute for great design. It is the single most important factor in how we feel about our home; it determines how we live our lives, how we interact with our loved ones, and how we rejuvenate. Great design creates a feeling of connection to one's space — an intangible feeling that is the most significant achievement a developer can deliver to their buyer. The EMBLEM team is comprised of experienced professionals in Construction, Development, Finance, Marketing and Customer Care who are able to execute the EMBLEM vision from theory to final product.

