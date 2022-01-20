Embiid scores 50 points in 27 minutes; Sixers beat Magic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Embiid also had 12 rebounds and three blocks while making 17 of 23 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate played 58 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 11.

Mo Bamba set career highs with 32 points and seven 3-pointers for Orlando. The rebuilding Magic dropped to an NBA-worst 8-38 with their 13th defeat in the last 14 games.

NETS 119, WIZARDS 118

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half, and Brooklyn held off Washington when Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.

Washington trailed by as many as 16 points, but a 3-pointer by Kuzma cut the lead to one with 36 seconds left. That set the stage for a wild finish.

A blocked shot by Montrezl Harrell gave Washington the ball with a chance to win. The Wizards didn't call a timeout, and Kuzma and Dinwiddie both missed.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 points for the Nets, and Harden had 18. Brooklyn won for only the fifth time in its last 12 games.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points.

HORNETS 111, CELTICS 102

BOSTON (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Charlotte past Boston.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points, Miles Bridges scored 22 and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Hornets, who won for the ninth time in 12 games.

Dennis Schröder paced Boston with 24 points. Jaylen Brown scored 21 and Al Horford had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston star Jayson Tatum was hampered by foul trouble and finished with just 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting in 35 minutes. The Celtics had won five of six.

HEAT 104, TRAIL BLAZERS 92

MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Miami beat Portland.

Story continues

Max Strus scored 15 points for Miami, including a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining that put the Heat up 10. Dewayne Dedmon scored 12 for the Heat, who started the game without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro — then lost Jimmy Butler to a first-half ejection.

Lowry missed the game for personal reasons. Herro entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum scored 24 and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Portland. Robert Covington added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

HAWKS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 122

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter, sparking Atlanta’s comeback against Minnesota.

Led by Young, who had 14 assists, the Hawks opened the second half with a 20-2 run after the Timberwolves led 73-61 at halftime. Minnesota’s biggest lead was 16 points in the first quarter.

De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 31 points.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards drew two technical fouls and was ejected with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter. Edwards thought he had been fouled on a drive to the basket and continued to argue his case following his first technical.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press