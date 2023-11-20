Durant scores 39 as the Phoenix Suns win 140-137 double OT game against Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant totaled 39 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 140-137 double overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Devin Booker scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime and tallied eight assists for the Suns. Eric Gordon added 20 points and six assists. Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 18 points and 12 rebounds. Grayson Allen finished with 14 points, including the game-winning basket.

Phoenix won its third straight game overall and beat the Jazz for the second time in three days.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 38 points and 17 rebounds to lead Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22, Collin Sexton had 18 and John Collins had 15.

Utah lost despite finishing with a 27-18 advantage in second-chance points and 26-12 edge in fastbreak points.

76ERS 121, NETS 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as Philadelphia beat Brooklyn.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 25 points and 10 assists, and De’Anthony Melton scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for his fifth straight double-figure scoring game.

The 76ers shot 45.7% from 3-point range in their ninth straight victory over Brooklyn, including a four-game sweep in last season’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to lead Brooklyn with 26 points and six rebounds. Mikal Bridges scored 18 points and Nic Claxton added 10 points and nine rebounds.

CAVALIERS 121, NUGGETS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and rookie Craig Porter Jr. added a career-high 21, powering Cleveland to their third straight victory, a 121-109 victory over defending NBA champion Denver.

Evan Mobley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarrett Allen added 15 points for Cleveland, which built a season-high 26-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic battled foul trouble and finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes. Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and Christian Braun had 13 points off the bench for Denver.

Story continues

Cleveland, which did not trail in the final three quarters, outrebounded the Nuggets 47-33.

CELTICS 102, GRIZZLIES 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points, including the winning dunk with 1:01 left, as Boston held on for the victory over Memphis.

Porzingis’ dunk was followed by a flurry of missed shots including a missed 3-pointer by Santi Aldama with 4 seconds left as Boston held on to win its sixth straight.

Jayson Tatum finished with 20 points and Sam Hauser added 15 for Boston.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 30 points, while Aldama added a career-high 28 and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 17 points.

LAKERS 105, ROCKETS 104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 1.9 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles held off Houston.

It was James’ fifth 30-point game this season and his fourth in his last seven as the Lakers have won five of their last six.

Earlier in the game, James became the fourth player in NBA history with at least 10,500 assists. He also tied Vince Carter for seventh on the 3-pointers list with 2,290, and moved past Clyde Drexler for eighth on the steals list at 2,208.

Brooks led the Rockets with 24 points, including a season-high six 3-pointers.

KINGS 129, MAVERICKS 113

DALLAS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, De’Aaron Fox scored 30 and Sacramento won its sixth consecutive game with a victory over Dallas.

Keegan Murray added 17 points as all five starters scored in double figures for the Kings, who improved to 3-0 on a six-game road trip.

Sabonis recorded a season high in points, and the three-time All-Star has 10 double-doubles in 12 games this season.

Luka Doncic scored 25 for the Mavericks, who faded in the fourth quarter on the second night of a back-to-back and have lost three of four since an 8-2 start.

THUNDER 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points before heading to the bench in the third quarter and Oklahoma City won its fifth straight game with a rout of Portland.

Rookie Chet Holmgren added 16 points and six rebounds for the Thunder, who led by as many as 47 points. Isaiah Joe had 15 points, all on 3-pointers.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault started sending his starters to the bench with about five minutes left in the third quarter and they did not return.

Jerami Grant had 14 points to lead the short-handed Blazers, who have lost seven straight games.

RAPTORS 142, PISTONS 113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder each had 17 and Toronto never trailed in handing Detroit its 11th consecutive loss.

Barnes led Toronto with nine assists as the Raptors recorded a franchise-record 44. Toronto finished with more assists than Detroit had made baskets (39).

Toronto’s previous record for assists in a game was 40, set Nov. 18, 2019 against Charlotte.

Stanley Umude scored 19 points and Cade Cunningham had 18 for the Pistons.

MAGIC 128, PACERS 116

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 19, and visiting Orlando jumped to a big lead early and routed Indiana.

Six Magic players scored at least 13. Suggs, who sat out Friday’s win at Chicago with a knee injury, scored nine of his 18 in the opening quarter. Moritz Wagner scored 16 and Cole Anthony 15.

Reserve Jordan Nwora led the Pacers with 19. Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed all seven field-goal attempts in a two-point first half and finished with 12 points.

Orlando had a 42-21 lead after the first quarter and were ahead by as much as 38 in the second quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press