Embiid leads Philadelphia against Indiana after 70-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (29-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 70 points in the 76ers' 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pacers have gone 20-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference averaging 124.6 points and is shooting 50.5%.

The 76ers are 19-10 in conference games. Philadelphia is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 124.6 points per game the Pacers average are 13.1 more points than the 76ers give up (111.5). The 76ers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 10.8 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 15 the Pacers won 132-126 led by 33 points from Tyrese Haliburton, while Embiid scored 39 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Embiid is averaging 36.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 blocks for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 24.7 points, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: out (hamstring), Jalen Smith: day to day (back).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Mo Bamba: day to day (knee), Jaden Springer: day to day (ankle), Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (foot), Patrick Beverley: day to day (illness), Kenneth Lofton Jr.: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press