Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — The last time the Raptors and Sixers battled in the post-season at Scotiabank Arena, the game was decided by a buzzer-beater and Joel Embiid trudged off the floor in tears.

Embiid turned the tables on Wednesday, scoring a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift his 76ers 104-101 over Toronto in a loss Raptors coach Nick Nurse called perhaps the toughest of his career.

And now the Raptors trail Philadelphia 3-0 in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series -- a deficit no NBA team in history has ever overcome.

"It's tough," Nurse said. "Obviously if we pull that thing out, we've got ourselves a series and instead, you've got yourself a really, really deep hole to dig out of."

Three years after Kawhi Leonard's memorable buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals eliminated the Sixers, the Philadelphia big man finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds to spoil the first Raptors playoff action in Toronto since that 2019 championship run.

On his way off the court, Embiid told Drake, "I'm coming for the sweep too." Game 4 is Saturday.

"It felt great," Embiid said of the win. "Obviously we know what happened a couple of years ago, I just knew coming in it's always a tough place to play at, especially in the playoffs, they've got great fans, really loud.

"I knew coming into Toronto I was definitely going to be the bad guy. It felt great, but the job ... job's not done."

OG Anunoby had 26 points to lead the Raptors, who led by as many as 17 points and never trailed until overtime. Gary Trent Jr., scored a career playoff high 24 points despite fighting an illness the past week.

Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 20 points for the Raptors, who were missing NBA rookie of the year finalist Scottie Barnes for the second straight game. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet both had off nights, with just 12 points apiece. VanVleet shot 3-for-13, going 2-for-10 from three-point range.

"It's tough for sure," VanVleet said of the loss. "Got to stand up, look ourselves in the mirror, get some rest, recover and go lace 'em up again. You can't really cry about it. We have nobody to blame but ourselves."

The Raptors raced out to an early 17-point lead, shooting 52.4 per cent and pestering the Sixers into 15 turnovers in the first half.

But the Raptors went flat in the third quarter, shooting just 1-for-7 from behind the arc, and when Embiid connected on a free throw with 5.5 seconds left in the frame, the Sixers had pulled to within 75-74 with one quarter to play.

Neither team led by more than three points in a hard-fought fourth quarter before VanVleet found Anunoby in the corner for a long bomb, and Achiuwa scored on a putback for a five-point cushion with two minutes to play.

Harden's free throw with 49.7 seconds left tied the game. The former NBA MVP fouled out of the game 20 seconds later, cheered off the floor by the raucous crowd.

Achiuwa missed a pair of free throws with 27.2 seconds left, and the game headed to OT tied at 95-95.

"It's a learning experience, and I'm just looking forward to moving on from here and getting better from the experience, really," Achiuwa said on the missed free throws that spoiled an excellent 9-for-11 shooting performance.

In the extra period, Anunoby hit a clutch basket as the shot clock sounded for a one-point lead with 2:58 to play, but Embiid replied to put Philadelphia back up. Embiid fouled Anunoby with 26.2 seconds left, and scored on one of his two free throws while a livid Sixers coach Doc Rivers raged at the official.

Green inbounded the ball with 2.6 seconds left and Embiid hit the winner, bringing his teammates racing off the bench in celebration and sending Raptors fans home heartbroken.

The Raptors should get reinforcements for Game 4. Coach Nick Nurse expects Barnes, who sprained his left ankle in Game 1, to play Saturday.

The finalist for rookie of the year wasn't wearing a walking boot on the bench Wednesday, and was on his feet cheering for much of the game.

Trent, meanwhile, said he lost eight pounds and had a fever of 102 F while fighting a non-COVID-19 virus.

"Slowly but surely I was getting my body back, getting my wind back ... today was the second day I didn’t have a fever," he said.

The Raptors hadn't made a playoff appearance in Toronto since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

COVID-19 forced the 2020 season to finish in the NBA bubble at Disneyworld, and the Raptors were exiled in Tampa, Fla., last season due to border restrictions. A COVID outbreak in March of last season saw them tumble down the standings to finish 12th, the only year they've missed the playoffs in the past nine seasons.

The 76ers cruised to easy wins in Games 1 and 2, by scores of 131-11 and 112-97.

The Raptors jumped out to an early 10-point lead on Wednesday, forcing the Sixers to commit nine turnovers in the first quarter alone. Philadelphia turned the ball over just four times in all of Game 1.

Anunoby had 10 points in the frame and his three-pointer with 31 seconds left sent the Raptors into the second quarter up 29-19.

Toronto opened the second with a 9-2 run to go up by 17 points, but the Sixers battled back and Harden's driving layup with 1:40 left cut the difference to just six points.

The quarter had some heated moments. VanVleet was whistled for a foul, and then a technical for angrily arguing the call after Embiid fell out of bounds as if blown over by a gust of wind.

Green picked up a technical for arguing a call, and it took a couple of two-handed chest shoves from Harden to get Green to head toward Philadelphia's bench.

Game 5, if necessary, would be played Monday in Philadelphia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tapia homer in 5-run second leads Blue Jays over Red Sox 6-1

    BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Wednesday night. José Berríos (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He lowered his ERA from 11.81 to 6.35. "They have a pretty good lineup, a great team. We like to compete against a team like that,” Berrios said. “I came to hav

  • Joel Embiid with a last basket of the period vs the Toronto Raptors

    Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) with a last basket of the period vs the Toronto Raptors, 04/20/2022

  • Suns star Devin Booker has no timetable to return after hamstring strain

    The Suns' leading scorer is out indefinitely.

  • NHL announces draft lottery — with its new format — will be held May 10

    NEW YORK — Shane Wright will soon have a pretty good idea where he'll start his NHL career. The league announced Wednesday its draft lottery to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks will be held May 10. Participants will include all teams that fail to qualify for the post-season or franchises that have acquired the first-round picks from one of the non-playoff clubs. Wright, a centre for the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs, is the top-ranked North American skater ac

  • Bucks' Bobby Portis leaves Game 2 early after taking hit directly in eye

    Bobby Portis' eye appeared to be bleeding as he walked off the court on Wednesday night.

  • Dwayne Haskins told wife he was walking to get gas before fatal accident, 911 call reveals

    Haskins was reportedly hit by multiple cars on the interstate.

  • NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Raptors in OT

    The Sixers are one game from a sweep.

  • Blues heading into Stanley Cup playoffs on an absolute heater, again

    It’s not an identical formula to the one unleashed by the 2019 champs, but this year’s Blues team presents astounding similarities, starting in net.

  • Maria Sharapova announces first pregnancy on her 35th birthday

    ‘Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty,’ the former tennis player says

  • Oscar De La Hoya sued over alleged sexual assaults in 2020

    A tequila company executive said that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted her twice in 2020, including once on a company trip.

  • Mariupol official warns of 'last days' as Russia demands Ukrainian troops surrender

    Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol is facing its “last days, if not hours,” a commander in the besieged city revealed this week as Russian forces gave Ukrainian soldiers until noon on Wednesday to surrender.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • McDavid scores his 43rd goal, adds two assists, in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Dallas

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (45-26-6), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for the Stars (43-29-5), who have lost three of their last four. The Oilers got off to a quick start with a goal just 3:12 into the opening frame as